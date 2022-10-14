Lewiston High School senior James White announced a verbal commitment to the University of Idaho via Twitter on Oct. 3.
Despite being a tight end on the roster, White has been a true do-it-all player for the 5-2 Bengals. So far this season, he has 303 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns. Although he’ll be playing tight end at the next level, his defensive stats aren’t anything to scoff at either, as he has racked up a team-high seven sacks.
“He’s one of the most athletic big guys I’ve ever coached,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “He’s a problem for opposing teams.”
Idaho began reaching out to White in February after new coach Jason Eck settled in, then gave him an official offer in April. The Vandals were the first school to show interest in the 6-foot-4 tight end.
“They valued me the most,” White said. “They also put a lot of value into the tight end position. I really wanted to go somewhere that position was held in high regard. I expect myself to play in the trenches and catch a lot of passes for them.”
White didn’t have any aspirations of staying close to home originally when thinking about playing at the next level. In fact, one of the few things that interested White originally about Moscow was Gambinos is his favorite restaurant. But during the summer, his bond with his sister Hayden, who has special needs, became stronger.
White had been taking care of his sister practically his whole life, but he really stepped up during the summer.
The combination of things helped him change his mind about being far away.
“I was able to build a really solid foundation with the coaches,” White said. “Plus, their program is on an upswing right now.”
White had four offers, including from Montana Tech, Idaho State and Weber State, before settling on the Vandals.
During the summer, White and several of his teammates competed in several showcase events, including in Seattle, Boise and Utah. It helped him get more recognition.
“Since we’re in a small town, it’s hard to get noticed,” White said. “The camps and showcases help me be known. Not only do I have the measurables, but they’re able to see what I can do athletically.”
White will end a productive three-year journey at Lewiston and will be a tough player for Pancheri to replace. He earned first-team Class 5A All-Inland Empire League honors last season and is on pace to repeat this year. White’s been a security blanket in the run and pass game on offense, and brought constant pressure for the pass rush.
It also helped that White built a strong relationship with Pancheri.
“He took me in as one of his sons, basically,” White said. “I can go to him about anything. It doesn’t even have to be about football and the door will always be open for me.”