Whitepine League announces all-league honorees

The Prairie High School football team beat Lost Rivers 26-6 in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state title game Nov. 22 in the Kibbie Dome — and that was just the beginning of the Cottonwood school’s hardware haul.
When the Whitepine League released its all-league honorees recently, three Pirates took top honors. Those were WPL player of the year Cole Martin (first-team running back and defensive back), offensive player of the year Derik Shears (first-team receiver and linebacker) and defensive player of the year Owen Anderson (first-team linebacker and running back).
The Pirates’ Ryan Hasselstrom was coach of the year and Hayden Uhlenkott and Dean Johnson were two-way first-teamers on the line. Quarterback Cole Schlader was first-team, as was defensive back Sam Mager, and three additional Pirates earned second-team or honorable mention selections.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE — Cole Schlader, QB, Prairie; Kenon Brown, RB, Potlatch; Cole Martin, RB, Prairie; Owen Anderson, RB, Prairie; Hayden Uhlenkott, C, Prairie; Dean Johnson, G, Prairie; Layten Gould, G, Kamiah; Dillon Speber, G, Genesee; Derik Shears, WR, Prairie; Gabe Eades, TE, Kamiah.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE — Jerrod Nicholson, DB, Potlatch; Cole Martin, DB, Prairie; Sam Mager, DB, Prairie; Kenon Brown, LB, Potlatch; Owen Anderson, LB, Prairie; Derik Shears, LB, Prairie; Dillon Sperber, LB, Genesee; Layton Gould, DE, Kamiah; Hayden Uhlenkott, DE, Prairie; Dean Johnson, DT, Prairie.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Martin.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Shears.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Anderson.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE — Titus Yearout, QB, Lapwai; Justin Nicholson, QB, Potlatch; Titus Oatman, RB, Kamiah; Jerrod Nicholson, RB, Potlatch; Dom Williamson, RB, Lapwai; Isaac Krasselt, C, Potlatch; Reid Uptmor, G, Prairie; Dylan Andrews, G, Potlatch; Ethan Graves, G, Genesee; Kendrick Wheeler, WR, Lapwai; Cy Wareham, WR, Genesee; Zachary Stoner, Troy, WR.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE — Titus Yearout, DB, Lapwai; Dalton Ross, DB, Prairie; Justin Nicholson, DB, Potlatch; Dom Williamson, LB, Lapwai; Reece Sanderson, LB, Troy; Dylan Pickering, LB, CV; Ethan Graves, DE, Genesee; Reid Uptmor, DE, Prairie; Lars McDonald, DE, Potlatch; Dylan Andrews, DT, Potlatch; Justin Rabago-Johnson, DT, Lapwai.
HONORABLE-MENTION OFFENSE — Rhett Sandquist, QB, Troy; Trent Taylor, QB, Kamiah. Elijah Phillis, RB, Troy; Brody Hasselstrom, RB, Prairie; Kayden Comer-Penney, C, Lapwai; Justin Rabago-Johnson, G, Lapwai; Bodie Norman, G, Kamiah; Connor Akins, WR, Potlatch; Sam Mager, WR, Prairie; Simon Henry, WR, Lapwai.
HONORABLE-MENTION DEFENSE — Trent Taylor, DB, Kamiah; Tate Pfefferkorn, DB, CV; Landon Keen, LB, Kamiah; Titus Oatman, LB, Kamiah; Truman Trenton, LB, Genesee; Brody Patrick, LB, Troy; Easton Lezcano, Kamiah, DE; Chris Brown, DE, Lapwai; AJ Ellenwood, DE, Lapwai; Kole Riebold, DT, Genesee; Tommy Baier, DT, Troy.