At the beginning of the year, it seemed like the Whitepine League Division I was about as wide open as it’s been. However, that wasn’t the case as Kamiah started the year on top and never relinquished its position.

That’s one reason why Kubs seventh-year coach Nels Kludt earned coach of the year honors.

The front man led Kamiah to a 9-2 overall record and an unbeaten 7-0 league mark when things were said and done.

