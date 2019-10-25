As the prep football playoffs approach — beginning as early as Nov. 1 for some area schools — we consulted with coaches and administrators to create a road map of what lies ahead for all the leagues located within our readership area. Here’s our early playoff picture:
4A Inland Empire League
Moscow can clinch the 4A Inland Empire League title and a spot in the postseason if it wins tonight against Lakeland (7, Rathdrum). But if the Bears lose, that would create a three-way tie in their three-team league.
Since the 4A Inland Empire League gets two seeds to the play-in round — set to begin Nov. 1 — a tie between Moscow (4-3, 1-0), Lakeland (2-6, 0-1) and Sandpoint (5-3, 1-1) would require a Kansas tiebreaker Monday to decide which team gets left behind. Moscow beat Sandpoint 32-17 on Oct. 11.
Great Northern League
Regardless of whether Clarkston wins its final Great Northern League game tonight against East Valley (7, Adams Field), the Bantams (6-1, 3-0) will advance as the top seed from their league to a Washington Class 2A play-in game Nov. 8. But Pullman must win its league finale Nov. 1 at Cheney (4-3, 1-1) to ensure the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-1) the league’s second berth. Pullman’s nonleague game at 7 p.m. today at Othello won’t affect its postseason hopes.
Northeast 2B
If Colfax wins its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. today at Reardan, the Bulldogs will clinch the title for the Northeast 2B League’s southern division. Even if Colfax loses, the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) still can claim a share of the league title.
At worst, Colfax will carry its conference’s No. 2 seed into a Washington Class 2B crossover Nov. 8.
Southeast 1B
While Pomeroy sits fourth in the Southeast 1B League standings — which seemingly puts it out of reach of a Washington Class 1B play-in game Nov. 15 — the team one spot ahead of the Pirates, DeSales, failed to file paperwork in a timely manner when it dropped down a classification, Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. That makes DeSales ineligible for the postseason and gives Kimble hope that his team can earn an at-large bid if the Pirates win two of their final three regular-season games, starting with their contest at 7 p.m. today at Sunnyside Christian.
Kimble said Colton also remains alive for a playoff berth and can potentially usurp the Pirates (4-3, 4-2) for their division’s final at-large bid if the Wildcats (2-4, 2-3) win their final three regular-season games — one of those Nov. 1 against Pomeroy.
Kimble, who sits on the committee that will dole out the at-large seeds, predicted the Southeast 1B will get three berths total, including the champion’s automatic berth. Kimble said the committee will base its decisions for at-large berths upon a “few data points”: team records, RPI, several rankings websites and “the eye test.”
Whitepine League Division I
If Prairie wins its regular-season finale against Clearwater Valley tonight (7, Cottonwood), the Pirates will guarantee themselves their district’s No. 1 seed into the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, set to begin Nov. 8.
But if Prairie loses, that opens the door to a possible three-way tie between the Pirates (7-0, 5-0), Potlatch (5-2, 3-1) and Clearwater Valley (5-1, 3-1). Also still alive for a state tournament berth, Kamiah (4-3, 2-2) can claim the league’s No. 3 seed if it wins its final two regular-season games — the last of those against CV on Nov. 1.
If Prairie and Potlatch win their final two league games, they’ll finish 1-2, respectively, in league.
Whitepine League Division II
With its 54-point win against Timberline last week, Kendrick sewed up the outright Whitepine League Division II crown. When the Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in round begins Nov. 1, the Tigers (6-1, 3-0) will welcome either Salmon River or Council, whichever one of those Long Pin Conference teams wins their meeting (7 MST tonight, Council) in a battle for their league’s third seed to State. The loser of that game between the Savages (2-4, 1-2) and Lumberjacks (1-4, 1-2) will see its season end.
In another loser-out contest, Deary (1-6, 1-1) and Lewis County (1-3, 1-1) of the WPL Division II will take on each other at 7 tonight in Craigmont — with the winner getting the conference’s second bid to a play-in game.
Byron Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.