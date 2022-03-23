After Washington State’s NIT first-round victory March 15 against Santa Clara, guard TJ Bamba tweeted “2 more and we in the garden !!! Why Not Us !?!?!?”
Why not the Cougs?
One week later, the Cougar men’s basketball team is one win away from playing at one of basketball’s most storied venues that happens to be in the backyard of Bamba, a New York City native.
WSU (21-14) faces second-seeded BYU (24-10) at 6 p.m. today (ESPN2) in Provo, Utah, with a trip to Madison Square Garden and New York City up for grabs. The NIT semifinal round and championship take place there at the home of the NBA’s New York Knicks.
WSU beat SMU 75-63 on Sunday in the second round to keep their hopes alive.
“Just really excited about this opportunity to play a really good team in a really tough environment with a trip to New York City on the line,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said Tuesday. “Obviously we played really well at SMU, broke their 19-game (home) winning streak, and it seems like our best win of the season, so hopefully we’re peaking at the right time.”
The Cougars do seem to be peaking at the right time, partly because they’re finally healthy and also because it took time for the mix of regulars, youngsters and transfers to mesh.
Being the first team to knock off the Mustangs in Dallas since January 2021 shows they’re doing something right.
“We’ve talked all year about playing our best now and we’ve been getting better in certain areas,” Smith said. “First of all health — we’ve got nine guys who are playing and that’s giving us depth this time of year.”
WSU finally has all three of its big men available at the same time this postseason. Physical 6-foot-10 center Dishon Jackson and athletic forwards 6-10 Efe Abogidi and 6-11 Mouhamed Gueye all bring something different.
For example, Gueye, arguably the most explosive during the latter half of the regular season, didn’t play much against SMU as Jackson (8 points, 9 rebounds) and Abogidi (12 points and a SportsCenter No. 1 dunk) shined against the Mustangs.
Add in veteran guards Michael Flowers (22 points against SMU) and Tyrell Roberts (23 points against Santa Clara) and WSU is showcasing its depth at the right time.
But BYU won’t be a walkover.
BYU is the second West Coast Conference team WSU has played in the NIT after Santa Clara — a conference Smith coached in for 15 years as an assistant at Saint Mary’s and the top guy at San Francisco.
So the familiarity is there.
Smith called the Marriott Center in Provo “one of the tougher places to play in the country.” Like SMU, BYU plays tough at home, where it’s 13-2 this season.
“They’re really good at home, it’s a huge venue,” Smith said. “I imagine they’ll have a good crowd.”
Also like SMU, BYU isn’t a tall team but Smith said they’re the most physical team WSU has played so far in the NIT.
BYU is led by senior guard Alex Barcello, who averages 16.9 points per game and has started a whopping 93 games.
“You gotta do a great job on Barcello,” Smith said. “He is tough, he’s old, he’s grizzled … I’m sure he wants to go out on the best possible terms.”
Fortunately for WSU, it has a player like that too in Flowers.
The fifth-year transfer from South Alabama leads WSU with 14.1 points per game and has been a steady leader in his only year in Pullman.
“They’ve been pretty good about (being) poised,” Smith said of his squad. “I think it starts with Mike Flowers — he’s a senior and he really wants to advance as far as he can, and he played great last game, hit some big shots.
“Hopefully we’re rested up and we can handle this long trip. It’d be a heck of an honor if we could get to New York.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.