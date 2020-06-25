The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Wednesday the extension of summer coaching activities through Aug. 16.
In a video released by the group, WIAA assistant executive director Cindy Adsit outlined the procedure that was approved at Tuesday’s board of directors meeting. In a normal year, the final date for coaching during the summer is July 31. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the SeaTac 1B 2B League asked the WIAA board to waive that rule, which is 17.5.0, to give all schools and their coaches extra time to work with athletes.
“That means coaches can continue to coach through Aug. 16,” Adsit said.
However, the number of summer contact days for football still applies. The number of contact days allowed during the summer is 20.
“We realize that that may impact some of your summer facilities maintenance schedules, and also family and coaches’ vacations, but hopefully that will help,” said Adsit, who acknowledged that some schools are not allowing coaches to coach or facilities to be used until that specific area falls into Phase 3.
She added that the board intends to make a decision on the start date for fall activities no later than July 21. The WIAA tentatively is allowing practices to begin for football Aug. 19, with other sports commencing Aug. 24. The organization also is looking at the possibility of delaying the start of football to Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 for other sports.
The group said under all circumstances, as of right now, it will conduct state championships even if all schools are not able to participate because of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the WIAA released a set of guidelines high school teams and athletes should follow because of the pandemic, including eliminating pregame and postgame handshakes, fist bumps and encouraging schools to limit long trips. The group, in consultation with the National Federation of High Schools and Sports Medicine Advisory Committees, also is encouraging athletes to wear cloth face coverings while requiring coaches and officials to do so.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Klinker is UI’s woman of the year nominee
Former Idaho women’s basketball standout Lizzy Klinker has been selected as the university’s 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.
Klinker was a third-team All-Big Sky selection, averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during her senior season. Klinker, a transfer from Utah State, played two seasons for the Vandals, participating in 57 games. The Vandals finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak in which Klinker averaged 16.5 points per game.
Off the court Klinker was a Big Sky All-Academic honoree in her junior and senior years. A native of Fairfield, Mont., Klinker graduated in the spring with a degree in Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness while earning a 3.61 grade point average.
During her time at Idaho, Klinker was heavily involved in the athletics department and the community. She served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee for two years, also serving as co-president during her senior year. Klinker took part in several community service events including the Palouse Cares food drive, Trick or Treat, Walk to School Day, and Polar Walk during the past two years.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.