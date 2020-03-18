RENTON, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday a spectator at the Class 1A/2A Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a release, the WIAA said it learned from the Yakima Health District the person was in attendance at the Yakima Valley SunDome from approximately 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7, the day of championship games.
The Clarkston High School boys’ basketball team tipped off against North Kitsap in the Class 2A final at 3 p.m. that day, and fell 56-53 to finish in second in the state.
“In an abundance of caution, the YHD has recommended the WIAA notify those people that may have been in close contact with the individual to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the course of the next five days,” the release said. “The WIAA has notified schools and tournament-related personnel and would like to make fans aware of the situation as well.”
Class 1A opponents Seattle Academy and La Salle played at 11:15 a.m. in a third-place boys’ game. Girls’ 2A teams Tumwater and Burlington-Edison squared off at the same time.
4 honored by Washington coaches
Blake Jones of Garfield-Palouse and three other prep basketball players in southeastern Washington were named to senior all-state teams selected by coaches’ associations. Jones made the list in boys’ 1B, while Tru Allen of Clarkston made the list in boys’ 2A. Pomeroy teammates Maddy Dixon and Sydney Watko were honored in girls’ 1B.