Wieskamp scores 26 as Iowa routs 12th-ranked Terps 67-49

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes were down to eight scholarship players and still outplayed No. 12 Maryland.
Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points, and Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 as Iowa beat Maryland 67-49 Friday night. Garza added 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.
“We realized we had a decision to make,” Wieskamp said. “A lot of people are counting us out, realizing we’re missing some of our best players. We could either fold, listen to that, not compete as hard as we could, or band together and just focus on the seven, eight guys we have playing.”
Wieskamp and Garza had 32 of Iowa’s 38 first-half points. The Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) got more balanced scoring in the second half, leading by as many as 22 points.
The Terrapins (13-3, 3-2) were held to their second-lowest point total of the season.
NO. 6 BUTLER 70, PROVIDENCE 58
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 and Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6½ minutes. Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East). They have won six in a row.
Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence (10-7, 3-1).