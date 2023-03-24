AREA ROUNDUP
Downing a larger-division foe, the visiting Colton Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the sixth to set the stage for a 24-19 nonleague high school softball victory against Pullman on Thursday.
Everyone who played for Colton got a hit, and the team went 20-for-40 overall at the plate. Kyndra Stout led the Wildcats, going 4-for-6 with a double. Kiya Soza notched three hits, adding a home run. Meredah Bell also had three hits with a triple and a double.
As for the Greyhounds, Taylor Cromie, Marissa Carper and Kinsey Rees combined for 15 of their 19 hits. Cromie was a perfect 6-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and a triple.
Colton 204 605 7—24 24 2
Pullman 144 502 3—19 19 3
Katie Schulties, Sidni Whitcomb (4) and Rachel Becker. Kinsey Rees, Sophie Armstrong (4) and Taylor Cromie.
Colton hits — Kyndra Stout 4 (2B), Meredah Bell 3 (3B, 2B), Kiya Soza 3 (HR), Whitcomb 2 (3B), Schulties 2, Rachel Becker (3B), Rori Weber (2B), Emily Jackson (2B), Claire Moehrle, Ella Nollmeyer, Kaydee Heitstuman.
Pullman hits — Cromie 6 (2 2B, HR, 3B), Marissa Carper 5 (3 2B, 3B), Kinsey Rees 4 (3B), Ella Ferry (2B), Logan Greene (2B), Cori Stewart (2B), Taylor Wolfe.
Potlatch 22, Lapwai 1
LAPWAI — The visiting Loggers jumped out to a 12-1 lead following the first two innings en route to dismantling Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
Potlatch catcher Tayva McKinney was 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and a double. Dareese Brown was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a double for the Loggers (3-0, 2-0).
Josie Larson pitched through 4 innings and gave up just one hit, striking out five. Larissa Moody registered the lone hit for the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1).
Potlatch 2(10)3 52—22 18 1
Lapwai 100 00— 1 1 3
Josie Larson, Kaylen Hadaller (5) and Tayva McKinney. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Abigail Whitman. W — Larson. L — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks.
Potlatch hits — McKinney 3 (3B, 2B), Dareese Brown 2 (2B), Larson 2, Jaylee Fry 2, Hadaller 2, Killie Heitstuman 2, Hayley McNeal 2, Delaney Beckner (3B), Brianna Winther, Riley Tucker.
Lapwai hits — Larissa Moody.
Genesee 32, Pomeroy 1
GENESEE — The Bulldogs went 27-of-40 at the plate and almost every player got a hit as they drilled the Pirates.
Left fielder Mia Scharnhorst was a perfect 5-for-5 batting with two triples and five RBI for Genesee (1-2).
“We started the swinging the bat and got some hits,” Genesee coach Alexis Coleman said. “The girls are improving with each game.”
Kendra Meyer pitched all five innings, giving up just two hits while striking out five. Pomeroy (0-3) logged its lone run in the first inning.
Genesee 319 (13)6—32 27 0
Pomeroy 100 00— 1 2 0
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English. Hanna Bagby, M Warren and Taylor Gilbert. L — M. Warren.
Genesee hits — Mia Scharnhorst 5 (2 3B), R. Stout 4 (2 2B), Rylie Baysinger 4, Shelby Hanson 3 (3B), Meyer 3 (2 2B), English 2, Brinley Lowe 2, K. O’Connell, Sophie Johnson, Harlei Donner, M. Herman.
Pomeroy hits — Bagby, K. Potoshnick.
Grangeville 10-14, Kendrick 6-13
JULIAETTA — The visiting Bulldogs swept nonleague foe Kendrick to remain undefeated.
Abbie Frei finished the doubleheader with six hits and a double for Grangeville (5-0). Mattie Thacker also had six knocks, all singles. She finished the doubleheader 6-for-8 at the plate.
Thacker also pitched the entire first game, racking up 11 strikeouts. She pitched two innings in the nightcap and retired one more batter.
For the Tigers (4-3), Kenadie Kirk had two hits with a double in Game 1, while Taylor Boyer went off for four hits with a home run and two doubles in Game 2. Morgan Silflow added another four hits with two doubles in the second game, and Hayden Kimberling had three with a trible and a double.
GAME 1
Grangeville 200 430 1—10 12 0
Kendrick 001 010 4—6 6 0
Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams. Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (7), and Kenadie Kirk. L — Taylor.
Grangeville hits — Addisyn Vanderwall 3 (2B), Abbie Frei 3, Thacker 2, Adams 2, Makenna York, Siena Wagner.
Kendrick hits — Kirk 2 (2B), Hayden Kimberling (2B), Ashna Casto (2B), Morgan Silflow, Sage Cochrane.
———
GAME 2
Grangeville 022 802 0—14 17 0
Kendrick 530 230 0—13 18 0
Thacker, K. Scheuerman (3) and Adams. Kimberling, Boyer (3) and Kirk.
Grangeville hits — Frei 4, Wagner 3 (2B), Thacker 3, Vanderwall 2 (2B), Adri Anderson (2B), Madalyn Green (2B), Adams, Caryss Barger, York.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 4 (2 2B, HR), Silflow 4 (2 2B) , Kimberling 3 (3B, 2B), Mercedes Heimgartner 2 (2B) Taylor 2, Cochrane (2B), Kirk, Lilly Hanson.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kuna 8, Moscow 2
BOISE — The Kuna Kavemen outscored the Bears 6-2 through the last two innings to come out on top at the Bucks Bags tournament in Boise.
Cody Isakson and Ethan McLaughlin were the only two Moscow players to register a hit.
McLaughlin also spent some time on the mound, notching five strikeouts. Moscow’s Levi Anderson recieved the loss. He allowed five runs on four hits while striking out seven.
Kuna 200 33—8 7 1
Moscow 000 20—2 3 1
Aodhan Giddings and Hunter Cliff; Levi Anderson, Ethan McLaughlin (3), Jordan Gingery (4) and Tyson Izzo. W — Giddings. L — Anderson.
Kuna hits — Cliff (2B), Alex Whitt, Giddings, Jaden Estrada, Kolton Frost, Zane Lombardi.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson, McLaughlin.
Kendrick-CV game suspended
KOOSKIA — A Southfork Slugfest encounter between Kendrick and Clearwater Valley was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to inclement weather conditions rendering the field unplayable.
It is set to be resumed today at 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 8, Clarkston 0
In a Class 2A Greater Spokane League season opener for both teams, visiting Pullman blanked Clarkston without allowing the Bantams so much as a single shot-on-goal at Adams Field.
Lukas Wexler opened up scoring for the Hounds (5-1, 1-0), while Carlens Dollin came on strong with a pair of late goals. For Clarkston (0-3, 0-1), goalkeeper James LeBret registered 13 saves.
Pullman 2 6—8
Clarkston 0 0—0
PULLMAN — Lukas Wexler, 28th
PULLMAN — Kai Hirose, 38th
PULLMAN — Leon Lange, PK, 49th
PULLMAN — Clarens Dollin (Evan French), 60th
PULLMAN — Own goal, 79th
PULLMAN — Carlens Dollin, 81st
PULLMAN — Carlens Dollin, 88th
Shots — Pullman 19, Clarkston 0. Saves — Clarkston: James LeBret 13.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Skinners jump
LEWISTON — Moscow’s Zachary Skinner won the long jump (20-6 1/2) and his twin brother Caleb Skinner placed first in the triple jump (44-0) to lead the Bears in the Lewiston Invitational meet held at the Sweeney Track.
Moscow finished third in a 19-school field for team scoring on the boys side, and ninth of 20 in girls competition.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 109.5; 2. Moscow 109; 3. Timberlake 96; 4. Lewiston 94.5; 5. Sandpoint 60; 6. Lake City 46; 7. Skyline 27; 8. Orofino 24; 9. Prairie 22; 10. Grangeville 20; 11. Bonners Ferry 17.5; 12. Coeur d’Alene Charter 14; 13. St. Maries 12.5; T14. Deary 12; T14. Troy 12; T14. Kellogg 12; 17. Potlatch 7; 18. Genesee 6; 19. Logos 1.
100 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 11.46; 2. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.56; 3. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.75.
200 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 22.93; 2. Cobe Cameron, PF, 23.35; 3. Logan Tate, Mos, 24.18.
400 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 49.59; 2. Cobe Cameron, PF, 50.82; 3. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 52.70.
800 — 1. Nathan Roche, San, 2:05.67; 2. Isaac Palmer, Mos, 2:09.20; 3. Nathan Russell, CdAC, 2:09.55.
1,600 — 1. Jacob Barnhart, Tim, 4:41.99; 2. Nathan Russell, CdAC, 4:44.82; 3. Jackson Fowers, Sky, 4:47.62.
3,200 — 1. Jacob Barnhart, Tim, 10:08.66; 2. Daniel Ricks, San, 10:10.16; 3. Jackson Fowers, Sky, 10:15.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 14.70; 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 15.64; 3. Caius Tebbe, Tim, 15.67.
300 hurdles — 1. Wyatt MacArthur, Tim, 41.21; 2. Luke Mastroberadino, Lew, 42.40; 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 43.68.
400 relay — 1. Post Falls (Blair Crane, Cobe Cameron, Alex Shields, Dylan Wolfe) 44.58; 2. Lewiston 44.73; 3. Timberlake 44.74.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Taycen Genatone, Cobe Cameron, Alex Shields, Dylan Wolfe) 1:31.67; 2. Lewiston 1:38.04; 3. Orofino 1:38.27.
1,600 relay — 1. Timberlake (Karson Vordahl, Josh Yeager, Wyatt MacArthur, Alex Marquez) 3:36.00; 2. Lewiston 3:37.11; 3. Moscow 3:46.14.
Distance medley — 1. Sandpoint (Kasten Grimm, Daniel Ricks, Jett Longanecker, Nathan Roche) 11:16.93; 2. Moscow 11:35.52; 3. Skyline 11:47.77.
Shot put — 1. James White, Lew, 53-2; 2. Miles Kison, PF, 47-9; 3. Scott Sotin, StM, 47-0.
Discus — 1. James White, Lew, 161-10; 2. Shane Hanson, Pra, 144-3; 3. Alexzander Lambson, StM, 137-4.
High jump — 1. Trenton McLean, PF, 6-4; 2. Hunter Higgins, Tim, 5-10; 3. Austin Rutherford, PF, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Klein Fragoso, San, 12-6; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 11-6; 3. Nolan Marosi, Tim, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-6.5; 2. Caius Tebbe, Tim, 20-5.5; 3. Aiden Beggerly, BF, 20-0.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-0; 2. Luke Mastroberadino, Lew, 40-5.25; 3. Riley Petesch, BF, 39-6.75.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 137; 2. Lewiston 118; 3. Sandpoint 69; 4. Lake City 56; 5. Coeur d’Alene Charter 53; 6. Timberlake 45; 7. Bonners Ferry 43; 8. Prairie 33; 9. Moscow 31; 10. Skyline 23; 11. Orofino 19.5; 12. Logos 18; T13. Highland 14; T13. St. Maries 14; 15. Deary 11; 16. Potlatch 5; 17. Genesee 4; 18. Troy 3.5; 19. Kellogg 2; 20. Lapwai 1.
100 — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 13.13; 2. Aspen Boykin, LC, 13.64; 3. Millie Cosper, PF, 13.72.
200 — 1. Kinlee McLean, PF, 26.47; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 26.61; 3. Kadence Beck, High, 27.26.
400 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 59.44; 2. Kadence Beck, High, 59.56; 3. Kinlee McLean, PF, 59.93.
800 — 1. Kaley Bohl, PF, 2:22.25; 2. Maren Davidson, San, 2:23.25; 3. Hazel Kunkel, C, 2:27.99.
1,600 — 1. Annastasia Peters, PF, 5:04.03; 2. McKenna Kozeluh, CdAC, 5:15.87; 3. Nelah Roberts, Sky, 5:19.35.
3,200 — 1. Annastasia Peters, PF, 10:33.09; 2. Nelah Roberts, Sky, 11:22.50; 3. Marina Renna, Sky, 11:55.10.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16.15; 2. Noelle Thornton, PF, 17:31. 3. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.62.
300 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 48.39; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 49.60; 3. Georgia Whitehead, LC, 50.31.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Aspen Boykin, Georgia Whitehead, Leah Cysewski, Aspen Kiser) 52.36; 2. Post Falls 53.15; 3. Sandpoint 53.19.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Trinity Byrne, Chloe van Volkinburg, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean) 1:49.22; 2. Lake City 1:55.18; 3. Timberlake 1:56.49.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Talia Bonville, Trinity Byrne, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean) 4:09.44; 2. Lewiston 4:13.60; 3. Sandpoint 4:24.02.
Distance medley — 1. Coeur d’Alene Charter (Helen Oyler, Mariel Kamprath, Annabelle Carr, McKenna Kozeluh) 13:14.41; 2. Sandpoint 13:27.76; 3. Logos 13:32.48.
Shot put — 1. Asha Abubakari, BF, 41-4; 2. Capri Sims, PF, 39-7.5; 3. Ivy Smith, San, 38-1.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 129-1; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 126-11; 3. Sage Elven, Pra, 119-0.
High jump — 1. Aubry Poulsen, Lew, 4-8; 2. Maleah Wilhelm, PF, 4-8; 3. Diana Nelson, Tim, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Erika Edmundson, San, 10-0; 2. Ellie Reardon, PF, 8-6; 3. Rihanna Leger, PF, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 17-4; 2. Cass Bouvet, CdAC, 15-5.25; 3. Asha Abubakari, BF, 15-4.5.
Triple jump — 1. Cass Bouvet, CdAC, 32-0; 2. Asha Abubakari, BF, 31-11.5; 3. Eva Steele, Lew, 30-11.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Moscow-Sandpoint postponed
Moscow’s scheduled Class 4A Inland Empire League home dual against Sandpoint was postponed due to inclement weather.
The event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU adds transfer
PULLMAN — The Washington State soccer coaching staff has announced the addition of Keeley Copper to the program. She will enroll after graduating from Davidson in the spring.
Copper, a senior defender, was a second-team all-Atlantic 10 honoree in 2022 after starting all 20 games. The Wildcats’ back line had the second-best goals-against average (0.421) and the third-best shutout percentage (.684) nationally.