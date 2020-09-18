VOLLEYBALL
LAPWAI — In Whitepine League Division I volleyball play, visiting Logos of Moscow cruised early and edged out tight second and third sets for a 25-16, 27-25, 25-23 victory against Lapwai.
The Knights, who have played league contests exclusively thus far this season, improved their record to 5-3. Key contributors to the Logos effort included Hero Merkle (seven kills), Ellie Brower (17 digs), Kirstin Wambeke (five kills, seven digs) and Lucia Wilson (six kills, three aces).
Logos trailed early in the second set and was run close in the third, but came up with clutch serving at key moments to pull both out. Coach Jessica Evans mentioned Brower as a particularly reliable server under pressure.
“They were upbeat and played hard,” Evans said of her players.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai
Bulldogs best Pirates
GENESEE — Genesee recovered from a second-set lapse to defeat visiting Whitepine League Division I opponent Prairie 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18.
The Bulldogs’ Kami Lockler served 18-for-19 with four aces in her first outing getting significant varsity playing time, while teammates Clara Osborne (20 kills), Lucie Ranisate (18 kills) and Lockler (16 kills) all had big offensive showings at net.
“We greatly improved from the other night against Troy,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley, whose team improved its season record to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in league. “It was really a high-level match — lots of fantastic plays, effort plays on both sides. It was really fun to watch. They’re just a great team.”
JV — Genesee def. Prairie
Potlatch-Troy match rescheduled
Because of participation in the Latah County Fair, neither team had a sufficient number of girls available to play in Thursday night’s scheduled Potlatch at Troy Whitepine League Division I contest.
The match has been rescheduled for Monday.