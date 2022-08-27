Wildcats let it ‘Rip’ against Bears

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsKellogg’s Varick Meredith (11) tackles Moscow’s Michael Kiblen (5) during a nonconference game Friday at Bear Field in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Kellogg’s twin brothers Riply and Kolby Luna, who have torched Idaho high school defenses for three years and counting, lit up the football field again Friday at Bear Field.

The Kellogg quarterback-receiver duo accounted for more than 450 yards of total offense in what was a rough debut for new Moscow coach Rob Bafus and the Bears.

The Wildcats won 50-12.

