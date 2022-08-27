Wildcats let it ‘Rip’ against Bears

Kellogg’s twin brothers Riply and Kolby Luna, who have torched Idaho high school defenses for three years and counting, lit up the football field again Friday at Bear Field.
The Kellogg quarterback-receiver duo accounted for more than 450 yards of total offense in what was a rough debut for new Moscow coach Rob Bafus and the Bears.
The Wildcats won 50-12.
“First and foremost, tip of the hat to them,” Bafus said. “That team is going to go deep into the playoffs. They have some dogs and they’re well coached, they’re executing and they’re hitting on all cylinders.”
Here are three takeaways from the teams’ kickoff to the season:
Luna Bros. unstoppable
At 6-foot-2 and 200-plus pounds each, Riply and Kolby Luna looked more like college football players than Idaho Class 2A players.
The Wildcats ran the ball once until late in the fourth quarter, when they started running down the clock. Before that, it was all on the arm of Riply Luna.
The senior quarterback went 22-of-36 passing for 298 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 50 yards and another score.
Eight of those completions, three of the touchdowns and 166 of the yards went to his brother, Kolby Luna.
Riply Luna’s play of the day came on a scramble to his right when he threw the ball across his body to the opposite corner of the end zone, where Kolby Luna caught it for a 2-yard score in the second quarter.
“He’s a dog — he’s fast, he’s strong, he’s pretty much always a mismatch so I try to get it to him whenever (I can),” Riply Luna said of his brother.
At the other outside receiver spot, Varick Meredith had 11 catches for 106 yards and two scores.
Velasco provides a spark for Bears
Moscow sophomore quarterback Noah Velasco took over for junior Dylan Taylor to start the second half with the Bears trailing 28-0.
On his second drive, the poised underclassman led the Bears on a dink-and-dunk drive that went 85 yards in 5:35 and resulted in a 13-yard touchdown pass to Toby Frei for Moscow’s first points of the game.
It was the longest drive of the game for either team.
Velasco finished 18-of-34 passing for 168 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — all in the second half.
Taylor went 6-of-9 for 56 yards and one interception in the first half.
“Noah really brought a spark,” Bafus said. “And we knew it coming in — Dylan wasn’t 100 percent coming in. He’s our guy, he’s our captain and the kids love him; he’s a leader on our team. But he just didn’t have it tonight and Noah gave us a spark.”
Play like Michael Kiblen
Moscow took a big hit when two top receivers — Logan Tate and Cody Wilson — went down with injuries.
In stepped Michael Kiblen, a hard-nosed senior who led the Bears with 72 receiving yards on nine receptions.
One of those was a tough fade route in the fourth quarter in which Kiblen high-pointed the ball in traffic for an 8-yard score from Valesco.
“I’m really happy with the way the kids finished,” Bafus said. “...Mike Kiblen was an absolute animal tonight. That’s what we’re going to build off of is people like Mike Kiblen never giving up or having a bad attitude.”
Connor Isakson (4-48), Butch Kiblen (3-47) and Frei (4-38) also stepped up in the passing game for Moscow.
The Bears will look to rebound next Friday when they play at Clarkston.
“First and foremost, we’re going to rally the coaches,” Bafus said. “This is a dagger. This is my first game as a coach in six years and going out here and laying an egg like we did doesn’t feel good. I’ve got a big knot in my stomach right now.”
Kellogg 16 12 16 6—50
Moscow 0 0 6 6—12
First Quarter
Kellogg — Kolby Luna 1 pass from Riply Luna (K. Luna pass), 9:20.
Kellogg — R. Luna 17 run (Varick Meredith pass), 4:30.
Second Quarter
Kellogg — K. Luna 2 pass from R. Luna (pass failed), 4:09.
Kellogg — K. Luna 7 pass from R. Luna (kick failed), 0:00.2.
Third Quarter
Moscow — Toby Frei 13 pass from Noah Velasco (pass failed), 2:22.
Kellogg — Ramsey Rainio 85 kickoff return (K. Luna pass), 2:06.
Kellogg — Meredith 10 pass from R. Luna (Meredith pass), 0:08.
Fourth Quarter
Moscow — Michael Kiblen 8 pass from Velasco (pass failed).
Kellogg — Meredith 1 pass from R. Luna (kick failed), 4:46.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kellogg: R. Luna 5-50, Jude Erlendson 1-7, Kolter Wood 1-5, Daeton Bauer 1-1, Jaden Bauer 1-0. Moscow: Frei 7-24, Eby Qualls 3-10, Sam Young 2-2, Cody Wilson 1-2, Scotty Needham 1-(-1), Michael Kiblen 1-(-4), Velasco 1-(-7), team 1-(-7), Dylan Taylor 4-(-28).
PASSING — Kellogg: R. Luna 22-36-1—298. Reed Whatcott 0-1-0—0. Moscow: Velasco 18-34-2—168, Taylor 6-9-1—56.
RECEIVING — Kellogg: K. Luna 9-166, Meredith 11-106, Jayce Garcia 2-26. Moscow: Michael Kiblen 9-72, Conner Isakson 4-48, Butch Kiblen 3-47, Frei 4-38, Cody Wilson 2-12, Sam Young 1-6, Alex Thrall 1-2.
