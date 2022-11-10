Will Tigers finally face a worthy foe in Castleford?

Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp is stopped by Camas County’s Tyson Tupper in a 1A Division II state football tournament game in Lewiston on Saturday. Kendrick defeated Camas County 46-0.

 August Frank/Tribune

Just like that, we’re down to one as Kendrick represents the lone area team competing for a state football championship.

Here’s what to watch:

Idaho Class 1A Division II

Tags

Recommended for you