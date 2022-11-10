Will Tigers finally face a worthy foe in Castleford?

Just like that, we’re down to one as Kendrick represents the lone area team competing for a state football championship.
Here’s what to watch:
Idaho Class 1A Division II
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Just like that, we’re down to one as Kendrick represents the lone area team competing for a state football championship.
Here’s what to watch:
Idaho Class 1A Division II
Castleford vs. Kendrick
There’s not many adjectives remaining in the vocabulary in terms of what the Tigers (10-0) have done this season.
However, business will start to pick up for the defending Class 1A Division II state champions as they play Castleford (9-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bengal Field in a semifinal-round game.
The Wolves finished second in the Sawtooth Conference behind Dietrich, which also is playing in the semifinal round at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Garden Valley at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
While the Tigers have scored a remarkable 418 unanswered points since Sept. 9, it’s been the defense that’s made it possible. Kendrick allows 5.4 points per outing, the lowest among all Idaho teams. Castleford also has a stout defense that gives up just 6.6 points per game.
“They have a lot of speed on the edge and have a really solid middle linebacker,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “They don’t let a lot of things get outside of them.”
The Wolves’ defense has allowed the offense to win low-scoring affairs, as it musters just 38 points per game.
“(The defense has) to do their job,” Hobart said. “What we do defensively isn’t rocket science, so we try to instill in the kids that if they do their job, we’ll win.”
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.