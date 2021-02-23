Weekend roundup
Washington State sophomore guard Noah Williams was named player of the week on Monday by both the Pac-12 and NCAA March Madness for a career weekend, during which he scored 72 points in a sweep against the Pac-12’s Bay Area schools.
With senior super-scorer Isaac Bonton sidelined with an injury, Williams took over scoring and ballhandling duties.
He poured in a career-high 40 points, including a 3-pointer that forced the first overtime, and the short-handed Cougars rallied from an eight-point deficit in regulation to beat Stanford 85-76 in a spectacle of a game on Saturday.
Williams had tallied 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in WSU’s blowout win over Cal two days prior.
His 72 points are the most by a WSU player in a weekend series. His 40-point game, which included eight 3-pointers, was the highest-scoring outing for a Pac-12 player this year.
“He’s probably got the best belief of anyone I’ve ever coached,” coach Kyle Smith said Saturday of the Seattle native. “He’s got great self-esteem, great confidence.”
STANFORD (14-9, 10-7)
Delaire 6-11 3-4 15, Jones 3-6 1-2 10, Kisunas 3-4 1-2 7, da Silva 4-5 3-6 11, O’Connell 7-11 1-4 17, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Wills 2-5 0-0 4, Z.Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 9-18 76.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-10, 7-10)
Jakimovski 3-7 3-4 11, Kunc 4-10 2-3 11, Abogidi 5-9 3-3 14, Bamba 1-3 0-0 2, N.Williams 12-35 8-10 40, Rodman 1-8 2-2 5, Jackson 1-3 0-1 2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-75 18-23 85.
Halftime; Stanford, 28-27. End of Regulation: 63-63. End of 1st Overtime: 68-68. End of 2nd Overtime: 76-76. 3-Point Goals: Stanford 7-17 (Jones 3-6, Davis 2-2, O’Connell 2-4, Delaire 0-1, Wills 0-1, Z.Williams 0-3), WSU 13-40 (N.Williams 8-18, Jakimovski 2-5, Abogidi 1-4, Kunc 1-6, Rodman 1-6, Bamba 0-1). Fouled Out: da Silva, Davis, Jackson. Rebounds: Stanford 30 (Kisunas, O’Connell 6), WSU 43 (Jackson 10). Assists: Stanford 20 (O’Connell 7), WSU 17 (Jakimovski 9). Total Fouls: Stanford 24, WSU 17. A: 200 (11,671).
Portland St. 71, Idaho 40
Idaho was outscored 43-16 after halftime, and fell to 0-19 with a blowout loss to Portland State on Saturday at Memorial Gym.
PORTLAND ST. (8-9, 5-5)
Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, Eyman 4-8 2-5 10, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dawson 2-4 0-0 6, Scott 6-11 2-3 16, Greeley 3-3 0-0 7, Hall 2-8 0-0 6, Hardy 3-5 0-0 8, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2 0-1 2, Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Angeles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 4-9 71.
IDAHO (0-19, 0-16)
Blakney 1-3 4-6 6, Christmas 3-6 1-4 8, Madden 0-3 0-0 0, Quinnett 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Kilgore 1-4 0-0 2, Thacker 3-9 7-10 13, Christensen 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 12-38 14-22 40.
Halftime: Portland St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals: Portland St. 11-25 (Burke 2-2, Hardy 2-3, Scott 2-3, Dawson 2-4, Hall 2-6, Greeley 1-1, Holt 0-1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Thomas 0-2), Idaho 2-11 (Christmas 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Kilgore 0-1, Madden 0-2, Quinnett 0-2, Thacker 0-3). Rebounds: Portland St. 36 (Eyman 9), Idaho 24 (Christmas, Thacker 4). Assists: Portland St. 13 (Scott 5), Idaho 4 (Madden 2). Total Fouls: Portland St. 20, Idaho 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU 68, Utah 55
Freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 22 points and snagged six rebounds to guide fast-starting Washington State to an easy Pac-12 win against Utah on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
Krystal Leger-Walker added 11 assists as the Cougs snapped a four-game skid.
“It feels like we got reintroduced to the team we were used to for a lot of January,” coach Kamie Ethridge said.
UTAH (5-15, 4-15)
Martin 3-14, 6-6 13, Maxwell 2-7 0-0 6, Pendande 1-1 0-0 2, Torres 0-1 0-0 0, Becker 0-2 0-0 0, McFarland 5-8 4-8 14, Rees 5-8 0-0 10, McQueen 3-7 0-0 7, Puc 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-51 10-14 55.
WASHINGTON STATE (10-10, 8-10)
C. Leger-Walker 6-16 6-8 22, Murkatete 5-9 2-2 12, Teder 4-8 0-0 11, Motuga 3-7 2-2 9, K. Leger-Walker 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Molina 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Levyu 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-12 68.
Utah 14 10 12 19—55
WSU 26 13 13 16—68
3-point goals — Utah 5-15 (Maxwell 2-3, Puc 1-1, McQueen 1-3, Martin 1-6, Torres 0-1, Becker 0-1), Washington State 10-25 (C. Leger-Walker 4-7, Teder 3-7, Motuga 1-2, K. Leger-Walker 1-3, Jones 1-4, Sarver 0-1, Levy 0-1). Rebounds — Utah 34 (Martin, McFarland, Rees 6), Washington State 31 (C. Leger-Walker, Murekatete 6). Assists — Utah 13 (Martin, Becker 3), Washington State 18 (K. Leger-Walker 11). Total fouls — Utah 11, Washington State 16.
Idaho 75, Portland St. 64 (OT)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sophomore Beyonce Bea tallied 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lift Idaho to an overtime Big Sky win against Portland State on Saturday.
Bea was named the Big Sky’s player of the week Monday. She averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game in a two-game weekend sweep.
IDAHO (14-6, 13-3)
Bea 10-19 4-6 24, Harrington 6-16 6-8 21, Klinker 4-7 2-4 10, Marxen 3-7 0-0 9, Gandy 1-5 0-0 3, Christopher 2-5 2-6 6, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 16-26 75.
PORTLAND STATE (8-9, 6-8)
Streun 5-12 3-4 14, Hansen 4-17 4-5 12, Kilty 4-7 0-0 9, Jimenez 3-17 0-0 6, Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, Boston 4-7 0-0 10, Baird 2-4 2-2 6, Schultz 1-5 0-0 2, Kelty 0-0 0-0 0, Canzobre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-76 9-11 64.
Idaho 12 17 19 14 13—75
Portland St. 12 18 16 16 2—64
3-point goals — Idaho 7-21 (Marxen 3-7, Harrington 3-9, Marxen 3-7, Gandy 1-4, Kirby 0-1), Portland State 5-23 (Boston 2-3, Streun 1-2, Kilty 1-2, Lewis 1-4, Hansen 0-5). Fouled out — Streun. Rebounds — Idaho 45 (Bea 15), Portland State 45 (Streun 13). Assists — Idaho 18 (Bea 6), Portland State 11 (Jimenez 6). Total fouls — Idaho 12, Portland State 21.
BASEBALLWSU splits with Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — Senior third baseman Jack Smith’s two-strike, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Sunday helped Washington State to a 5-3 victory against UC Davis in the resumption of a nonconference game that was suspended Saturday at Phil Swimley Field.
In the Sunday game, the Aggies (1-3) jumped out to an early lead in a 13-5 win.
“We can take a lot out of this,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “We followed an approach that we had put into play for the weekend and we stuck to it.”
Suspended game
Washington State 000 001 103—5 10 2
UC Davis 101 000 001—3 7 3
Sierra, Moyle (4), Kmetko (7), Kaelber (8), Newstrom (8), Thomas (9), Ross (9) and Togia, Marquez (5), Meyer (8); Carrell, Freeman (5), Weiser (8) and Campagna.
W — Newstrom, L — Weiser. S — Ross.
WSU hits — Smith 3 (HR), Manzardo 2, Russell (3B), Van De Brake, Peterson, Montez, Hill.
UC Davis hits — Evans 2, Smith (2B), Campagna (2B), O’Boy (2B), Brandel, Arenado.
SUNDAY GAME
WSU 010 002 101— 5 8 2
UC Davis 202 032 40x—13 16 2
Hawkins, Barison (5), Kmetko (6), Newstrom (7), Thomas (7), Thompson (8) and Meyer, Marquez (8); Meredith, Janowicz (6), Peno (7) and Campagna.
W — Meredith. L — Hawkins.
WSU hits — Jones (2B), Montez (2B), Hill, Manzardo, Swarts, Peterson, Russell, Clifford.
UC Davis hits — Smith 3 (2B, HR), Campagna 3 (2B, HR), Brandel 3 (2B), Griffin 3, Morrison (HR), Evans (2B), Arenado, Iverson.
PREP WRESTLINGFour Loggers nab district titles
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Four of Potlatch’s six state-qualifying wrestlers placed first at the Class 2A district tournament.
Avery Palmer (132), Eli Prather (152), Gabe Prather (160) and Izack McNeal (170) each earned championships for the Loggers.
“They got it done,” said Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson, who added the Loggers were just wrapping up a weeklong break to ensure they were healthy.
“I didn’t want to take any chances. I wasn’t about to jeopardize the kids’ seasons,” he said.
Team scores
St. Maries 189, Clearwater Valley 145, Potlatch 122, Grangeville 87, Orofino 81, Kamiah 35, Highland 14, Wallace 14, Prairie 10.
Potlatch state qualifers
126 — 3. Joshua McPherson
132 — 1. Avery Palmer
152 — 1. Eli Prather
160 — 1. Gabe Prather; 2. Tyson Tucker
170 — 1. Izack McNeal
PREP SWIMMINGHounds win five events
CHENEY — Pullman won five events during a three-team virtual event that concluded on Saturday.
Madison Weber claimed two firsts for the Greyhounds.
PULLMAN PLACERS
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Natalie Armstrong, Melissa Weber, Jayden Chen, Emma Bryson) 2:05.46
200 freestyle — 1. Melrose Gilbert, 2:12.55.
200 IM — 2. Armstrong, 2:33.00.
50 free — 1. Weber, 26.67.
100 butterfly — 3. Chen, 1:16.88.
100 free — 1. Gilbert, 59.91.
200 free relay — 2. Pullman (Gilbert, Lynnlin Qiao, Bryson, Weber), 2:00.72.
100 breaststroke — 1. Weber, 1:16.61.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Armstrong, Qiao, Chen, Gilbert), 4:46.76.
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALLMoscow 61, Sandpoint 38
Tyler Skinner scored 18 points and Moscow’s defense was key — holding Sandpoint to five points in the third quarter — in a Class 4A district tournament first-round win for the Bears on Saturday.
SANDPOINT (4-15, 0-4)
Colin Roos 3 5-6 11, Max Frank 1 0-0 3, Rusty Lee 1 0-0 2, Jacob Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Arie VanDenBerg 1 2-2 5, Darren Bailey 1 0-0 3, Stone Lee 3 1-2 7, Randy Lane 1 1-2 4, Ethan Butler 0 1-4 1, Parker Pettit 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-16 38.
MOSCOW (5-8, 2-2)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 1 2-2 5, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 3 2-2 9, Barrett Abendroth 1 3-4 5, Tyler Skinner 6 5-7 18, Benny Kitchel 2 1-4 5, Joe Colter 4 0-0 8 , Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 4, Kel Larson 1 0-0 2, Mark Hong 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 13-19 61.
Sandpoint 10 12 5 11—38
Moscow 11 19 11 20—61
3-point goals — Frank, VanDenBerg, Bailey, Lane, Brown, Rehder, Kees, Skinner.
Deary 77, Highland 43
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton chalked up 34 points and London Kirk contributed 11 points, 12 assists and eight boards to lead Deary to a Class 1A Division II district tournament second-round win against Highland on Saturday.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-11)
Coby Droegmiller 3 0-0 6, Ty Hambly 6 2-2 15, Lane Wassmuth 5 1-1 11, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 2-2 2, Dalton Davis 2 0-0 5, Ty Goeckner 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-5 43.
DEARY (16-2)
London Kirk 4 2-4 11, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 13 7-9 34, Preston Johnston 3 0-0 7, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 3 0-0 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 7 1-2 15. Totals 31 10-15 77.
Highland 8 11 22 2—43
Deary 24 10 23 20—77
3-point goals — Davis, Hambly, Ireland 2, Kirk, Stapleton, Johnston.
Timberline 42, Kendrick 40
WEIPPE — Timberline scored with seconds remaining, securing a win in a Class 1A Division II district tournament game against Kendrick on Saturday, earning the Spartans a spot in the final.
KENDRICK (9-11)
Jagger Hewett 4 1-2 10, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 6 2-3 14, Dallas Morgan 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 1 1-2 3, Talon Alexander 3 3-3 11. Totals 15 7-10 40.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (9-9)
Rylan Larson 10 2-2 24, Parker Brown 3 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 0 2-2 2, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 1 1-2 3, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 5-8 42.
Kendrick 13 14 5 8—40
Timberline 10 12 9 10—42
3-point goals — Alexander 2, Hewett, Larson 2, Hunter.