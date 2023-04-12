Injured New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson heads back to the bench after a timeout late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, center, sits on the bench between guard Jose Alvarado, left, and forward Brandon Ingram during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
METAIRIE, La. — All-Star forward Zion Williamson said he won’t return to the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup until he’s confident his body will respond well to the way he wants to play.
“Physically, I’m fine,” Williamson, who injured his right hamstring in early January, said Tuesday. “Now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion.
“I can pretty much do everything, but it’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring,” Williamson said.
Williamson’s extended absence looms particularly large now, with New Orleans hosting Oklahoma City in a do-or-die, Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday night. The loser is done for the season while the winner survives to play at least once more on Friday night.
“If it’s in God’s plan to be who I feel like I should be, then it’s in his plan,” Williamson said. “If not, then you’ve got to live with it.”