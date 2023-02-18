MOSCOW — After a month away from the mats because of an injury, Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman pinned her semifinal-round opponent, Prairie’s Holli Schumacher, in the second period for her 100th high school wrestling victory.

A couple hours later, the senior earned her third career district title, this time by pin in the third period against Lake City’s Alexxis Johnson in front of a roaring home crowd Friday at Bear Den.

“I felt like all my hard work I’ve put into it has really paid off,” Zimmerman said. “I know that State is the next step and I’m going to work towards it even harder.”

Recommended for you