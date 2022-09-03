Two familiar coaches, programs and towns — the Battle of the Palouse finally is set to kick off for the first time in six years.
Washington State hosts Idaho at 6:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field for the 93rd edition of the border battle.
“I love to get it back, I think it’s great for our region,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “It’s a unique part of this world that we have two flagship institutions (eight) miles apart in this agricultural area, so it’s great for the region and the people and I think it’ll be an exciting matchup on Saturday.”
Here are three things for Cougar supporters to watch for:
WSU’s D-line vs. Idaho’s O-line
The Cougars’ biggest strength will be their experienced defensive line vs. the smaller, younger Vandals offensive line.
It’s no surprise that two of WSU’s captains are edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, who a year ago earned first-team and honorable mention All-Pac-12, respectively.
Starting between those two are a pair of senior defensive tackles Christian Mejia and Antonio Pule.
But the positions go deeper than just the starters.
WSU’s first depth chart lists 11 total players at the four D-line spots. That’s a three-deep rotation at three of the four spots, and all are expected to play.
“I think we just feel comfortable with all those guys playing and rotating and you’re going to see them a decent amount,” Dickert said.
Compare that to Idaho’s O-line, which is mostly inexperienced in the backup roles.
Left tackle and play-every-position lineman Logan Floyd is back to anchor the Idaho line for the fifth straight season.
Junior Beau St. John played in nine games last year for the Vandals.
But after that, UI starts two underclassmen and a graduate transfer in sophomore left guard Abe Christensen, freshman center Elijah Sanchez and graduate transfer Jason Hahlbeck at right tackle.
Their ability to hold their ground will be pivotal to UI’s success on offense.
It’s no secret Dickert and Idaho coach Jason Eck know each other well.
They shared successful stints as assistants at Minnesota State-Mankato and South Dakota State during their rise through the ranks.
Dickert is the former defensive coach with a nose for a detailed process and whose teams always are prepared. Eck is the former offensive coach who’s “never had a bad day” and has knack for the creative aspects of offensive play.
With the WSU entering the game as four-touchdown favorites, there’s obviously more pressure on Eck and the Vandals to mix things up and try to keep the Cougars guessing.
“He’s going to use the personnel that fits his style very well formationally,” Dickert said of Eck. “And he does a great job of getting the ball in the hands of his best players. He’s always done that.”
Those “best players” for Idaho could be sophomore receiver Terez Traynor (third-team All-Big Sky) and senior running back Roshaun Johnson (444 yards, 10 touchdowns).
During his final season as offensive coordinator at South Dakota State, Eck’s Jackrabbits ran the ball more than they threw thanks to running back Pierre Strong Jr., who is now with the New England Patriots.
Dickert’s offense is a variation of the Air Raid, so expect a lot of passes from the Cougs.
WSU and Idaho couldn’t have more opposite quarterback situations.
WSU sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has been the known starter almost from the moment he transferred from Incarnate Word in Texas.
Ward has a nice touch on the deep ball, quick reads on the short-passing game the Air Raid is known for and the ability to smoothly pilot the hurry-up offense.
For Idaho, it’s been a position battle between redshirt freshmen Gevani McCoy and CJ Jordan and junior transfer J’Bore Gibbs.
Eck has stayed mum on which of the three will start against the Cougars.
Jordan was named the starter last season before going down with a shoulder injury early on, McCoy got some playing time against some tough teams late last season because of injuries and Gibbs comes in with some experience from South Dakota State, although he also struggled with injuries.
Only time will tell if the neck-and-neck battle means UI has three capable starters at the position or if more growth is needed from the trio.