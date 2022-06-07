With recent title, Potlatch became a force in Class 1A softball

It’s impossible to watch a Potlatch softball team and not notice the energy and chemistry the players have from the moment they arrive at the softball field.
From the impromptu dance sessions and singing circle before the game to the team chants and encouragement for every batter, the players constantly are hyping and building each other up — and possibly getting into the heads of their opponents.
So it’s no wonder the energetic group rode its way to the Idaho Class IA state softball title May 21 by defeating Genesee 8-6 at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
The Loggers ran through the double-elimination tournament without dropping a game and finished the season with an 18-2 record.
“Potlatch is a really good team,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said after the game. “They deserve this state championship.”
Potlatch’s sense of “family” that is apparent when watching them compete also extends past the confines of their own dugout and to their fellow Whitepine League foes.
After the championship game, the Loggers and Bulldogs grouped together for photos, but not just side by side. The players from the two teams intermingled with each other.
“It’s tough ’cause they’re our friends too, they’re part of our family,” Potlatch pitcher Rebecca Butterfield said. “We’re really good friends with all of them and it’s really tough to play them all the time ’cause you don’t want to be like ‘I’m going to beat ya.’ ”
Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield echoed that sentiment Monday.
“They’re a family. They play as a family, they play for one another and that’s huge,” Dean Butterfield said. “They want to work for their family members. My team, they’re families.”
The Bulldogs and Loggers might be close-knit off the field, but Potlatch isn’t a team anyone in the Class 1A ranks would like to run into on the diamond.
Potlatch went undefeated against Class 1A competition last season, it’s only losses coming to Class 4A Moscow and Class 2A St. Maries.
The team’s depth was one of the biggest reasons for its success.
Rebecca Butterfield provided an ace arm in the circle and a big bat in the cleanup spot, as was evident by her three-run double against Genesee that put Potlatch up for good.
Then there’s hard-hitting leadoff hitter and second baseman Josie Larson, who hit a home run from her leadoff spot earlier in the tournament and had three hits in the finale.
Catcher Tayva McKinney batted in the third spot and was one of the all-around most consistent players on the team.
Emma Chambers, Kaylen Hadaller and Delaney Beckner all came up big at different moments.
The list goes on.
When asked who all stood out in the championship game, Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield had one word: “Everybody.”
“I think we’ve placed at (the state tournament) the last six years. The girls six years ago started this family thing,” the coach added recently. “We had girls helping this year that played years back and they just wanted them to win. None of them were jealous … they said ‘win,’ and that’s pretty neat.”
That type of program tradition could make the Loggers a force for seasons to come.
