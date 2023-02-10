The Big Sky basketball tournament is a little more than three weeks away, and each win for Idaho’s men’s and women’s basketball teams holds more weight.

Each team hasn’t had the season they’ve hoped for to this point, with both teams having just nine wins so far.

But the Vandals will host Eastern Washington in a doubleheader at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena that has big ramifications. The Eagles lead the Big Sky men’s standings, and the women are in fourth place.

