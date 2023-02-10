The Big Sky basketball tournament is a little more than three weeks away, and each win for Idaho’s men’s and women’s basketball teams holds more weight.
Each team hasn’t had the season they’ve hoped for to this point, with both teams having just nine wins so far.
But the Vandals will host Eastern Washington in a doubleheader at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena that has big ramifications. The Eagles lead the Big Sky men’s standings, and the women are in fourth place.
Here’s how the Vandals can get back on track:
Every time the Idaho men win, it feels like a momentous occasion. The problem is, the Vandals can’t stack wins and build momentum.
Idaho won three straight from Nov. 25- Dec. 5, but has only stacked multiple wins twice since.
The Vandals (9-16, 3-9) will face Eastern Washington (18-7, 12-0) a week removed from one of their biggest wins this season, an 82-76 overtime win at Sacramento State, its first win against the Hornets since 2019.
On the offensive end, Idaho shot 63.5% from the field and 50% from distance. Its two star players, Divant’e Moffitt and Isaac Jones, combined for 55 points in the victory.
“It’s fun to play on the road and get your way,” Idaho men’s coach Zac Claus said. “It starts with our top two guys. They’ve played at such a high level, and the team knows that we’re playing through them, yet they’re still continuing to play at a high level.”
When the lights are bright, Idaho tends to go blind more often.
The one time the Vandals rose to the occasion was when they were winless in conference play and managed to upset second-place Montana State 74-70 on Jan. 16 at home. In that one, Idaho sprinted out to a 12-0 advantage in the first six minutes and held on.
The Vandals will have to try to do the same thing against the Eagles. The last time the two played it wasn’t pretty. They allowed 95 points, and Eastern Washington had five different players in double figures in shooting at a 61% clip.
“They are good for a reason,” Claus said. “I continue to admire their unselfish play and how well they pass the ball. We’ve had the ability to win our share against these guys. I love that we’re at home, and I know that our guys are going to welcome this challenge.”
Before the Idaho women dropped its most recent game, 77-70, to Sacramento State on Saturday, it started to feel like the Vandals were finally turning a new leaf.
Idaho’s 9-14 start is not typical for 15th-year coach Jon Newlee. But the Vandals managed to win three straight Big Sky games between late January and early February to give them a bit of stability.
The three-game string was Idaho’s first of the season, and it had a chance to extend it against the Hornets but couldn’t dig out of a 24-point first-half deficit.
“Last week was a lot of highs and lows,” Newlee said. “We showed great resolve and resiliency in the (Sac State) game. Eastern has a deep rotation, they know their roles, and they play hard. We got pounded on the glass in Cheney, and we started making a big emphasis after that game, and we have to continue to improve on that.”
Beyonce Bea was named Big Sky player of the week for the third time this season after recording double-doubles this past weekend. Against Portland State and Sacramento State, she combined for 54 points and 20 rebounds.
With a player like Bea, it’s obvious Newlee wants her involved, and that won’t change against the Eagles (14-8, 7-5). But other players are going to have to step up.
A good example of that was Sarah Brans’ performance against Portland State. The freshman forward notched 16 points, a season high, against the Vikings.
If Idaho (9-14, 5-7) has any hope of beating Eastern Washington, it’ll have to get multiple scorers into double figures, with at least one scoring more than 15.