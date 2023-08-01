Witherspoon ‘all over the field’ according to Carroll

Devon Witherspoon, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Seahawks with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — After the Seahawks gave Devon Witherspoon limited reps Friday as he shook off the rust after a two-day holdout, the team’s first pick in the 2023 NFL draft got lots of work Sunday.

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, was used often and in a variety of ways — on the outside at left cornerback, in the slot at nickel, and in the dime, or six-defensive back formations.

Which all raises the question — where will he line up when the Seahawks open the season Sept. 10 against the Rams?

