While their fans try to come to terms with a possibly vanquished Apple Cup, the Cougars are cooling their heels and trying to be patient.
The Washington State football team declined to practice Monday, presumably because of the coronavirus outbreak on the team that prompted the postponement and possible cancellation of its intrastate rivalry game against Washington.
The Apple Cup, which had been scheduled for this Friday night in Pullman, will likely remain in limbo for a long stretch while teams compete for the Pac-12 North championship.
If either the Huskies (2-0) or the Cougars (1-1) seize that title, they’ll have no chance of squeezing the Apple Cup into the weekend of Dec. 18-19 — which is by far the most likely time slot.
The champions from the North and South clash Dec. 18 in the league title game, and the Pac-12 will match up the other 10 teams for five consolation contests that weekend.
The conference has yet to acknowledge the possibility of rescheduling the Apple Cup, referring to it as a “no contest.” It’s just the schools themselves that allude to a makeup game, and not very hopefully.
The Cougars are setting their sights on their next game, at USC on Dec. 4, but they’re taking a day-by-day approach to practices.
That’s been their mentality since WSU received its daily coronavirus test results last Friday and placed four players into COVID-19 protocol, after doing the same with five others earlier in the week. The team is quarantining players who test positive for 10 days and those placed in protocol through contact tracing for 14 days.
After getting those test results Friday, the school informed the Pac-12 that its number of available scholarship players had fallen below 53, the cutoff point the league is urging during this makeshift season. The Pac-12 quickly moved to cancel the Cougars’ game last Saturday at Stanford, and WSU officials agreed that was the best course.
Later in the day, the Cougars staged a normal Friday walk-through. But their next few days have been atypically quiet for the middle of a football season.
If the Cougs have drawn more positive test results since Friday, they haven’t announced them. In any case, they’re not naming names, and the only player who’s known to have tested positive is freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura.
