If anyone had the chance to play soccer professionally or to go college, it’d be a safe bet to say many would take it.
After years of playing alongside men and women usually older than 30 in her native Germany, the Idaho freshman goalkeeper made the decision to transfer and attend college in the United States. She landed in Moscow.
“It’s more fun playing with people your age,” Witte said. “You can actually hang out with each other and create friendships.”
Witte has stood out between the pipes for the Vandals (11-3-2), who at one juncture had a 10-game unbeaten streak this season. She was at the center of that run, compiling a string of 10 consecutive shutouts and going 976 minutes, nine seconds without allowing a goal.
That streak was snapped Oct. 9 at Northern Arizona on a goal that hit off the crossbar and the officials reviewed it and called it good.
Witte is currently tied for second in the nation with 11 shutouts and 46th in save percentage (.833)
Given the impressive season, there was one game that stood out for her — a 1-0 win Sept. 22 at Weber State, the seventh game in Witte’s shutout streak. It was one of the first times all season the Vandals were outshot in a game. The Wildcats held an 18-8 edge in shots, including 10-6 on goal.
“Usually it can be boring standing around as a goalkeeper, but I had 10 saves for this game,” Witte said. “This game was different.”
UI soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger said Witte has been “remarkable” as a goalkeeper and as a teammate.
“Players feed off of her energy,” he said. “We were already impressed when we saw videos of her playing while in the recruiting process; she’s a special player.”
Clevenger gave credit to associate coach Sean Mapson, who works closely with Witte and other goalkeepers.
“Goalkeepers are about 30 minutes in before regular training and are doing goalkeeping specific training with Sean,” Clevenger said. “He does a great job of keeping them on top of their game and coaching them.”
Witte’s teammates have watched her become an essential part of the team.
“Kira is incredibly humble and kind, but she’s really been an amazing addition to the team,” senior goalkeeper Hallie Byzewski said. “We support each other off and on the field and go into every game strong.”
Witte and the Vandals now are focused on winning their first Big Sky Conference tournament title. The road begins at 10 a.m. Pacific today in the semifinal round when No. 2 seed Idaho takes on sixth-seeded Montana, 3-0 winners Wednesday against third-seeded Portland State in a quarterfinal-round match, at Jackson Stadium on the campus of Northern Colorado.
“This has been a really great year for us,” Byzewski said. “We’re ready to win.”
Witte hopes to continue her journey on the field after graduating but plans to focus primarily on going to medical school in Germany.
“I plan to focus on medical school but also play soccer,” Witte said. “I’d have to check with the schools I apply to.”