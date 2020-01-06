BERKELEY, Calif. — Chanelle Molina and record-setting Borislava Hristova combined for 54 points and 22-for-32 shooting Sunday to guide hot-handed, fast-starting Washington State past California 96-75 for its first Pac-12 win of the women’s basketball season.
Molina wound up with 28 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, while Hristova added 26 points and four assists.
Hristova broke Jeanne Eggart’s WSU career record of 1,967 points with a contested jumper in the lane in the first quarter that capped a nine-point opening frame for the forward.
“I am very honored to have my name next to some of the greatest players that have player here at WSU,” Hristova said. “This record was broken by a village of people, and I am thankful to all the coaches and every teammate I have had throughout my time as a Coug.”
The Cougars (8-7, 1-2) shot 62 percent overall and 81 percent while jumping to a 31-6 first-quarter lead.
“It’s unbelievable the way we came out and played in the first quarter,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “It was beautiful basketball. When the ball goes into the basket like that, everyone feels good. Defensively, we were so on-point and played with a lot of energy.”
Johanna Muzet scored 12 points for the Cougs, and Ula Motuga contribured 11 points and six assists.
Jaelyn Brown netted 20 points for the Bears (8-5, 0-2), who had entered on a five-game winning streak in the WSU-Cal series.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-7)
Hristova 10-16 5-5 26, Levy 1-5 0-0 2, Motuga 4-5 2-2 11, Murekatete 3-5 1-1 7, Cha. Molina 12-16 2-2 28, Subasic 1-4 0-0 2, Nankervis 1-1 0-0 2, Cel. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Che. Molina 3-5 0-0 6, Muzet 4-6 1-2 12, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-63 11-12 96.
CALIFORNIA (8-5)
Styles 3-5 4-4 10, West 4-7 2-3 10, Anastasieska 3-8 0-0 6, Brown 8-18 3-6 20, McIntosh 2-5 0-0 4, Lutje Schipholt 6-10 3-8 15, Yue 0-0 1-2 1, Crocker 1-8 2-2 5, Green 1-5 2-2 4, Totals 28-66 17-27 75.
WSU.............31 23 22 20—96
California........6 23 23 23—75
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-14 (Hristova 1-2, Levy 0-1, Motuga 1-2, Cha. Molina 2-4, Subasic 0-1, Muzet 3-4), California 2-12 (Styles 0-1, Anastasieska 0-2, Brown 1-2, Crocker 1-4, Green 0-3). Assists — Washington St. 27 (Cha. Molina 8), California 16 (Anastasieska 4). Fouled Out — Washington St. Motuga, Rebounds — Washington St. 30 (Cha. Molina 8), California 39 (Lutje Schipholt 8). Total Fouls — Washington St. 23, California 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,318.