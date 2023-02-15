LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open last July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday before the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.

He also is well aware that he has not won since October 2019, and that at age 47 and with more surgeries than major titles (15), time is running out. He knows that. He’s just not quite ready to accept it.