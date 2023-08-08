Woolen back, McIntosh out ahead of preseason opener

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) reacts to almost making the interception against the Panthers during the first half of a game Dec. 11 in Seattle.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Riq Woolen is back, Kenny McIntosh and Darrell Taylor may not be out long, and the team is hopeful that an injury to Dre’Mont Jones suffered in practice Sunday isn’t serious.

Oh, and Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril were back at practice Sunday helping out with the defensive line.

That and more in the Seahawks notebook:

