Woolen hopes to become the NFL’s best cornerback

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

RENTON, Wash. — As the Seahawks cornerback formerly known as Tariq Woolen enters his second year in the NFL, he has a new name, a surgically repaired knee and a revised goal.

“I just want to prove to myself that I’m the best cornerback in the NFL,” said Woolen, who in the offseason began going by Riq.

As Woolen explained it, “All my friends call me Riq, and it’s just kind of cool. So I was like, ‘OK, say less.’“

