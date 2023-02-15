The Whitepine League is well-represented at State.
Two of the top three seeds at this week’s Idaho Class 1A Division II state girls basketball tournament come from the area, with the event tipping off Thursday at Nampa High School. The final will be played Saturday at the Idaho Center.
The Deary Mustangs (17-2) and Kendrick Tigers (16-4), each longtime state tournament regulars, will begin play Thursday.
The Mustangs are the top seed for the event and the Tigers are the No. 3 seed as determined by the MaxPreps rating system, but Kendrick won two of the three meetings between the pair this season and won its third consecutive district title this past Thursday.
Deary bounced back from a 44-35 defeat to Kendrick in the district final with a 39-22 victory Friday against Nezperce for the district’s second berth to the state tourney. The Mustangs, who have lost only to Kendrick this season, take on the eighth-seeded Clark Fork Wampus Cats (7-12) in the opening round at 6 p.m. Pacific.
Deary’s leadership includes the likes of junior Kenadie Kirk and sisters Triniti, Araya and Kaylee Wood, all of whom played on the third-place state team in 2022.
“We are taking the exact same team that we took last year,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We know the intensity of State. We know what it takes to get a win down there. We are going to try to leverage that experience to see if we can go all the way this year.”
Kendrick, which reached the state final as recently as two years ago and won the consolation final a year ago, has mostly new leadership this year after graduating a large senior class. The likes of Hailey Taylor, Rose Stewart and Harley Heimgartner head up a balanced offense. The Tigers face Council (14-5), which is seeded sixth, at 1 p.m. Pacific the same day.
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland feels the Lumberjacks — who went 7-0 in Long Pin Conference play — are underrated by the state seeding system and predicts his Tigers are in for a “dogfight” and an “all-out war” in their opener.
“I was telling my girls the other night just how proud I am of them, being able to step up and fill those roles,” Ireland said. “You can just hope for the best (at State); you can only do so much.”
Kendrick and Deary are in different halves of the draw, and could potentially meet for a fourth time this season in the state final Saturday. The second seed is Rockland (20-3), with whom the Tigers might face in Friday’s semifinal round, while the Mustangs potentially could meet fourth-seeded Dietrich (20-3).
Class 1A Division II Tournament
Game 1: No. 2 Rockland (20-3) vs. No. 7 Garden Valley (10-7), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Kendrick (16-4) vs. No. 6 Council (14-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Dietrich (20-3) vs. No. 5 Leadore (19-4), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Deary (17-2) vs. No. 8 Clark Fork (7-12), 6 p.m.
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9 a.m.
Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8:30 a.m.