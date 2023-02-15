The Whitepine League is well-represented at State.

Two of the top three seeds at this week’s Idaho Class 1A Division II state girls basketball tournament come from the area, with the event tipping off Thursday at Nampa High School. The final will be played Saturday at the Idaho Center.

The Deary Mustangs (17-2) and Kendrick Tigers (16-4), each longtime state tournament regulars, will begin play Thursday.

