The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff has announced the addition of Telly Vunipola from the transfer portal.
Vunipola, who played the past two years at Syracuse, joins Oregon State’s Brianna McReynolds and UC Riverside’s Lindsey Turner as incoming players from the portal.
Vunipola was a two-year starter for the Orange, and had two goals and two assists this past season despite being limited to eight games becuase of an injury. She also started 35 of 38 games as a freshman and sophomore at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Vunipola is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.