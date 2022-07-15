TRACK AND FIELD
NEW ORLEANS — A total of 14 athletes from the Washington State track and field program earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced.
Antonia Buschendorf, Jasneet Nijjar, Aislinn Overby, Pia Richards, Anna Rodgers, Peyton Teevens, Elise Unruh-Thomas and Skyler Walton were women’s honorees. Jacob Englar, Sam Griffith, Colton Johnsen, John Kolb, Jared McAlvey, and Zach Stallings represented the men.
The two programs also were recognized with the All-Academic Team award as the men’s team finished the spring semester with a collective 3.14 cumulative grade-point average, and the women’s program had a combined 3.42 cumulative GPA.