Despite the pandemic, the Washington State athletic department set a record for fundraising for the fiscal year ending June 30, raising more than $30 million.
The year was highlighted by a $6 million initiated by Scott and Lisa Taylor and Ken and Sue Christianson, which provided a boost to the fundraising efforts for the indoor practice facility and Champions Complex projects.
The $10 million Cougar Baseball Complex opened. Approximately $240,000 were raised for Catapult, a sports performance technology that benefits football players.
The Super Senior campaign, which supports student-athletes impacted by the pandemic, has raised almost $100,000 so far.
“We are grateful to all of our donors for their collective generosity,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “This achievement is a direct reflection of the commitment our Cougs have towards our student-athletes, coaches and the Department of Athletics.