Last year’s Apple Cup series against Washington ended on a sour note for the Washington State baseball team, with the Cougars falling 14-3 in the final game to conclude a three-game sweep by the Huskies.

This time around, WSU is on its home turf and hoping for a little redemption.

The Cougars (26-17, 7-13 Pac-12) host the Huskies (26-13, 11-9) to start a three-game series at 7 p.m. today at Bailey-Brayton Field.

