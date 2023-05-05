Last year’s Apple Cup series against Washington ended on a sour note for the Washington State baseball team, with the Cougars falling 14-3 in the final game to conclude a three-game sweep by the Huskies.
This time around, WSU is on its home turf and hoping for a little redemption.
The Cougars (26-17, 7-13 Pac-12) host the Huskies (26-13, 11-9) to start a three-game series at 7 p.m. today at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“It was miserable; it was awful,” WSU coach Brian Green said of last year’s series during his weekly coach’s radio show. “I’d love to (return the favor). Rub their nose in it — absolutely.”
The Cougars enter the series coming off a 9-6 win against Gonzaga on Tuesday.
WSU this season is No. 1 in the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.403), third in doubles (99) and fifth in RBI (291).
The Cougars have scored at least eight runs in five of their last six games, but those numbers resulted in only two victories. Utah swept WSU in its last Pac-12 series by scores of 6-3, 12-10 and 12-11.
WSU sits at ninth place in the Pac-12 with three conference series remaining.
Friday’s projected starters on the mound are WSU senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (3-3, 4.47 ERA) and Washington junior lefty Stu Flesland (4-1, 4.48 ERA).
At the plate, WSU’s leaders are junior Sam Brown (.377 average, 48 RBI) and junior Jonah Advincula (.364 average, 43 runs). Brown’s batting average is fourth-best in the Pac-12.
Washington slugger Will Simpson leads the conference in home runs with 15 to go with his .309 average and 39 RBI.