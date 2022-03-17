Looking to find an opponent to play for a mid-week game after its Tuesday game was postponed because of bad weather, the Washington State baseball team found a partner in the NAIA’s Bushnell.
The Beacons, members of the Cascade Conference, the same conference as third-ranked Lewis-Clark State, were willing participants. Bushnell made things a little dicey early for the Cougars of the Pac-12, but Washington State eventually shook off its pesky opposition.
Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Wednesday as the Cougars beat the Beacons 11-4 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Senior third baseman Jack Smith was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI for the Cougars (9-7), who have won two in a row. Freshman infielder Ethan Hainline was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Sophomore Austin Plante finished 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run for Washington State, which outhit Bushnell 14-3.
The Beacons had three different players get hits.
Junior right-hander Will Sierra (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of one-hit relief. He walked one and struck out one.
Trent Hough (0-1) took the loss for Bushnell. He allowed one hit, two walks and two runs, both earned, in one inning of relief.
The Cougars were able to get several players who normally don’t see time into this one, and it was good for depth.
The Beacons took advantage of two walks, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Washington State then scored eight unanswered runs in the six innings to take control.
Sophomore catcher Nate Stevens had a two-out RBI single in the second. The Cougars took the lead for good in the fourth on Swarts’ one-out, two-run single to right. They added a run in the fifth on Smith’s two-out RBI double to right. Swarts then hit the first of his two long balls, a one-out shot to right that made it 6-2.
Washington State blew it open in the seventh with three runs, as Hainline had a one-out double that produced a run, then Swarts hammered his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to right.
The Beacons tallied a pair of runs on two hits in their half of the eighth, then the Cougars closed it out with three more in their half of the inning as Plante homered, then two outs later it was Smith and Hainline with back-to-back doubles.
Washington State next plays at 6:05 p.m. Friday in the start of a three-game Pac-12 series at Washington.
Bushnell 200 000 020—4 3 0
Washington St. 010 211 33x—11 14 1
Furman, Haffar (2), Yacapin (3), Sabatino (4), Hough (5), Soriano (6), Paulson (7), Sachs (8) and Casperson; Erickson, Hoeft (1), Cottrell (2), Brotherton (3), Sierra (5), Kmetko (7), Farland (8), Barison (8), Grillo (9) and Stevens, Meyer (7). W—Sierra. L—Hough.