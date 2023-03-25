WSU baseball drops fourth consecutive game

WSU Athletics Washington State junior outfielder Sam Brown receives congratulations after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Friday's nonconference game against Southern Indiana at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

LOS ANGELES — The Washington State baseball team is badly in need of a win. The Cougars’ slump, particularly on offense, continued Friday.

USC tallied at least one run in the final seven innings to take down Washington State 13-3 in the opener of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Dedeaux Field.

Nick Lopez went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI for the Trojans (12-8-1, 5-2), who outhit the Cougars 16-5. Cole Gabrielson went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI. Austin Overn went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Carson Wells went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Ethan Hedges went 2-for-3 with four RBI.

