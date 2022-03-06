FRISCO, Texas – The Washington State baseball team got out to a fast start Sunday, and tried to rally at the end. However, Iowa was able to rack up enough runs in between to stave off the Cougars’ rush.
The Hawkeyes erased a three-run deficit with six total runs in the sixth and seventh innings and was able to hold on for a 6-5 victory in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field.
“Today the story is free bases, and they had just a few more than we did, just in terms of earning them or giving them away,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “I think that’s a standard baseball game we’re going to be playing for the next seven weeks. It’s going to be whoever can limit those free bases is going to win.”
Keaton Anthony was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Iowa (6-5). Sam Petersen was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brendan Sher was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Peyton Williams had a seventh-inning solo home run.
Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Cougars (7-5), who lost two of three games in the event. Freshman catcher Will Cresswell was 2-for-4. Sophomore outfielder Hylan Hall had a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Ty Langenberg (2-0) picked up the win, allowing three hits and two runs, both earned in 5 ⅔ innings of relief. He struck out eight. Casey Day earned his first save of the season despite allowing two walks in the ninth inning.
“(Langenberg) was outstanding,” Green said. “Three pitches, he kept us off-balance, he was working both sides of the plate. He was sinking it, he had the change and the slider. Credit to him. He did a tremendous job.”
Sophomore right-hander Tyler Hoeft (1-2) allowed two hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in the seventh inning. He only got one out.
Washington State got going quickly, scoring twice in the first inning. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by sophomore Bryce Matthews. He then advanced to second on another wild pitch by Hawkeyes starter Marcus Morgan, then scored as Van De Brake singled to right.
The Cougars then got a third run in the second. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden singled to lead off. With one out, Cresswell singled to put runners on first and third. Morgan’s third wild pitch of the game scored Kolden.
But Iowa took the lead with four runs in the sixth. Anthony doubled home a run after a leadoff walk. A wild pitch after another walk led to a second run. Sophomore right-hander Kolby Kmetko then came in to replace junior left-handed reliever Cam Liss and promptly hit a batter to put runners on the corners again. Sher then doubled both runners home to put the Hawkeyes up 4-3.
However, Hall tied it at 4 in the top of the seventh with a homer to left on a 2-1 count.
Then Hawkeyes then struck in the bottom half as Williams led off with a first-pitch shot to center against Hoeft, who then walked a batter and was lifted for junior right-hander Connor Barison. Barison got the next two batters out, but then allowed a single to pinch-hitter Anthony Magano for an insurance run.
It was needed because the Cougars tallied a run in the eighth on a one-out sacrifice fly by senior outfielder Collin Montez.
Senior third baseman Jack Smith walked to lead off the ninth, and freshman Elijah Hainline came in as a pinch-runner. Cresswell laid down a sacrifice bunt and Hainline kept going past second base, attempting to go all the way to third on the play. The base was vacated, but Iowa’s defense got to the bag before Hainline did and made the tag for the second out.
Green absorbed the blame for that mistake.
“I should have put my arm around him before going out there and say, ‘We’re going to sac right here. We’re not going to risk anything.’ We like the hitters who were coming up. Hylan had just homered. We’ve got Russell, our best hitter right around the corner, let’s make sure we’re blowing dirt. I should have done a better job for him and that’s on me. He’s a really good player, he made an aggressive move there and it wasn’t the right time to do it. That one’s on me.”
Hall walked, but Russell grounded out to end the game.
Washington State begins its first homestand of the season at 3:05 p.m. Friday against Oregon State.
Washington State 210 000 110—5 8 0
Iowa 000 004 200—6 8 0
McMillan, Liss (6), Kmetko (6), Hoeft (6), Barison (7), Erickson (9) and Cresswell; Morgan, Langenberg (3), Day (9) and McCleary. W—Langenberg. L—Hoeft. S—Day.