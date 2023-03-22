SPOKANE — The Washington State baseball team officially is in a bit of a slump.

The Cougars found themselves down 9-2 after four innings to regional rival Gonzaga and never could rally back as they fell 12-7 in a nonconference game at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

Connor Coballes went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI for the Bulldogs (7-12), who outhit Washington State 15-10. Brian Kalmer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a triple, a home run and two RBI. Enzo Apodaco had two doubles and two runs scored. Dylan Johnson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Savier Pinales went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

