BELLEVUE, Wash. — Elijah Hainline collected three hits, Kyle Russell and Cam Magee each drove in three runs and the Washington State baseball team got back on track in a nonconference game Wednesday against Seattle University.

The Cougars defeated the Redhawks 11-2 to end a three-game losing streak.

WSU improved to 19-12 on the season in a game where they racked up 11 hits and were hit by pitches six times.

