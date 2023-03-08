The Washington State baseball team didn’t need the big hit to continue its best start in 43 years. All the Cougars needed to do was to manufacture some offense.

Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee had three of Washington State’s nine hits, including two doubles, and two runs scored Tuesday as the Cougars downed Seattle 8-2 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for the Cougars (11-1), who are off to their best start since 1980 when they began the year 18-0. Junior Sam Brown homered, the fourth consecutive game he has hit one out.

