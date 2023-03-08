The Washington State baseball team didn’t need the big hit to continue its best start in 43 years. All the Cougars needed to do was to manufacture some offense.
Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee had three of Washington State’s nine hits, including two doubles, and two runs scored Tuesday as the Cougars downed Seattle 8-2 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for the Cougars (11-1), who are off to their best start since 1980 when they began the year 18-0. Junior Sam Brown homered, the fourth consecutive game he has hit one out.
“The boys have been grinding, putting in a lot of work and 11-1 is really a good start for us,” Brown said. “I think everybody has been doing their part.”
Ryne Hays had a two-run second-inning home run to account for the Redhawks’ offense (2-8).
Junior right-hander Shane Spencer (1-0) allowed two hits, two walks and two earned runs in the first five innings. He struck out seven.
Cameron Dayton (0-1) took the loss, allowing four hits, one walk and four runs, two earned, in three innings of relief. He struck out three.
After the Hays homer, Washington State scored one in the second to trim the Seattle lead in half. Magee singled and sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline walked. Hainline was eliminated on a fielder’s choice, but junior shortstop Kyle Russell produced a run on another groundout.
The Cougars took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. Advincula walked, senior first baseman Jacob McKeon singled him to third and Brown’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 2. After sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow got aboard on an error, Magee doubled in McKeon. Hainline then followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, then junior Alan Shibley singled for a 5-2 lead.
“There’s a lot of trust, (Nos.) 1-9 (in the order), and everyone on the bench,” Brown said. “If one guy doesn’t get it done, we have faith in the next guy to get it done.”
Brown then swatted a one-out solo home run to center field in the sixth for a four-run Cougar advantage. Then Washington State closed it out with two in the eighth as McKeon scored on a ground out and Brown came home on a wild pitch.
The Cougs begin Pac-12 play with a three-game series starting at 5:05 p.m. Friday at Oregon State.
Seattle 020 000 000—2 4 1
Washington State 010 041 02x—8 9 0
Alwood, Dayton (3), Leaverton (6), Hanson (7), Scanlan (8) and Heiser; Spencer, Liss (6), Baughn (6), Grillo (9) and Morrow. W — Spencer. L — Dayton.