ST. GEORGE, Utah — Kyle Manzardo and Kodie Kolden each had three hits Thursday as the Washington State baseball team had to rally from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Dixie State Trailblazers 6-3 in a nonconference game at Bruce Hurst Field.
Manzardo, a junior infielder, extended his hitting streak to 22 games, which goes back to the 2019 season. He had a double and scored a run for the Cougars (4-1). Kolden, a junior shortshop, also scored a run and had two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Brady Hill had a triple and scored a run.
Tanner Harper went 2-for-5 for Dixie State, which was playing its season opener.
The Trailblazers scored a run in the third on a pair of walks, a pair of fielder’s choice grounders and an infield single. They added two more with two outs in the fifth on a double, a single and a fielding error.
Washington State tied it in the seventh as Kolden had an infield single to drive in a run, Hill’s triple and a sacrifice fly by sophomore Preston Clifford.
The Cougars took the lead in the eighth as a double and two hit batsmen loaded the bases. Senior Jack Smith drove in a run with a ground out. Then an out later, senior Tristan Peters scored on a wild pitch and Kolden drove in another run with an infield single.
Dixie State did get a pair of runners on in its half of the ninth, but WSU senior right-hander Brody Barnum got the final two outs to pick up his first save of the year.
Senior left-hander Michael Newstrom allowed two walks but struck out two in 1 2/3 innings to pick up his second win in three games.
The two teams continue the four-game series at 2:05 p.m. today.
Washington State 000 000 330—6 8 2
Dixie State 001 020 000—3 3 2
Ross, Sierra (3), Newstrom (7), Kaelber (8), Barnum (9) and Meyer; Borzone, Gerber (6), Thomas (8), Hardman (8) and Hollow.
W — Newstrom. L— Gerber. S — Barnum.
WSU hits — Manzardo 3 (2B), Kolden 3, Hill (3B), Smith.
Dixie State hits — Harper 2, Hollow (2B).\
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho series canceled
The Big Sky Conference two-game women’s basketball series pitting Idaho at Montana State, originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Vandals program. The games will not be rescheduled.
SWIMMING
Larson wins gold
HOUSTON — Washington State senior Chloe Larson became the first Cougar to win a Pac-12 individual swimming title, claiming a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle race at the conference championships at the University of Houston.
Larson logged a finals time of 22.18 seconds, .06 of a second faster than three competitors from UCLA, Cal and USC, each of whom tied for second. Earlier in the day, she set the school record in the event with a time of 22.16 in the preliminaries, breaking the 12-year-old record held by Lithuanian Olympian Rugile Mileisyte.
FOOTBALL
Pullman schedule shuffled
The time for Pullman football team’s March 26 game at Shadle Park is 5 p.m. at Union Stadium as part of a doubleheader that day. The Greyhounds and the Highlanders will play before Cheney takes on Mead at 7:30 p.m. The time was to be determined in an earlier schedule release.
VOLLEYBALL
Colton inches past SJEL
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Josie Schultheis posted 19 kills and 13 digs, and fellow Colton players Mary Pluid and Maggie Meyer had what coach Jill Nelson called “great nights at the net blocking” as the Wildcats edged past St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 28-30, 15-9.
Pluid registered four blocks. Rylee Vining logged 43 assists, and she and Schultheis had four aces apiece.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cook, Baerlocker win at Pomeroy
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse’s Ethan Cook and Colton’s Lola Baerlocher each took individual titles at a five-team event Wednesday at Pomeroy.
Cook finished in a time of 19:32.6, while Baerlocher crossed the line in 22:33.3.
BOYS
Gafield-Palouse individuals — 1. Ethan Cook, 19:32.6; 2. Danny Laughary, 20:00.9; 3. Laim Orf, 20:12.8; 8. Colby Dugger, 21:26.5; 14. Austin Jones, 22:54.9.
Colton individuals — 16. Ryan Impson, 25:32.1; 18. Lane Peters, 26:01.6.
GIRLS
Colton individuals — 1. Lola Baerlocher, 22:33.3; 8. Savannah Palmer Moore, 32:13.4.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Kennedy Cook, 23:16.6; 3. Sam Snekvik 24:18.3; 4. Lola Edwards, 25:35.7; 5. Jessie Olson, 25:44.1; 7. Zoe Laughary, 26:41.2; 10. Ainlsey Sievers, 35:13.7.