The Washington State baseball team needed a get-well game like it had Wednesday.

The Cougars banged out 13 hits and hit four home runs as they rolled past Division III Linfield 9-1 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Junior shorstop Kyle Russell went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for the Cougars (15-9), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Junior Sam Brown went 2-for-4 with a home run. Junior outfielder Bryce Matthews was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.

