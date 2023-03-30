The Washington State baseball team needed a get-well game like it had Wednesday.
The Cougars banged out 13 hits and hit four home runs as they rolled past Division III Linfield 9-1 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Junior shorstop Kyle Russell went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for the Cougars (15-9), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Junior Sam Brown went 2-for-4 with a home run. Junior outfielder Bryce Matthews was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.
Danny Kahn went 4-for-4 to pace the Wildcats (9-16).
Junior left-hander Spencer Jones (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out two in the first two innings to pick up the win.
Nick Alder (0-2) absorbed the loss, allowing two hits and an earned run in the first inning.
Senior first baseman Jacob McKeon staked WSU to the early lead with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Hainline hit a two-out solo home run to left in the fourth to double the advantage, then the Cougars made it 4-0 in the fifth with back-to-back, two-out solo home runs from Russell and Brown.
Linfield pulled within 4-1 in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundup from Tyler Marr. However, WSU increased its advantage to six runs by scoring three in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out, two-run single by Magee and a run-scoring single from Russell.
The Cougars closed out the scoring in the eighth on a one-out solo shot from sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow and an RBI double two batters later from Russell.
Washington State next begins a three-game Pac-12 series at 6 p.m. Friday at home against No. 12 UCLA.
Linfield.....000 001 000—1 8 0
WSU........100 123 02x—9 13 1
Alder, Burgess (2), Mannion (3), Hurley (4), Kovac (5), Knox (6), Jacquot (6), Nelson (8), Ludlow (8) and Marr, Joner (7); Jones, Brotherton (3), Miller (5), Barison (6), Cottrell (6), Farland (8), Orr (9) and Morrow, Myers (9). W — Jones. L — Alder.