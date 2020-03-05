WSU baseball starting at home on time

For the first time in three years, the Washington State baseball team is playing its home opener on time.
The 5-6 Cougars enter today’s game against Niagara (3:05 p.m., Bailey-Brayton Field) with their best start to the season since 2017.
“Happy to be home,” first-year WSU coach Brian Green said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Hopefully we’ll get some RVs out — I know we have 60-degree weather coming.
“We’re excited to be back, excited about where we’re going (and) what we’ve accomplished through three weeks.”
WSU enters the series coming off taking two of three games against Rutgers of the Big Ten Conference in Peoria, Ariz.
Today’s contest is the first of an eight-game homestand, in which the Cougars also play Gonzaga and open Pac-12 play against Cal.
Through 11 games, WSU is led at the plate by sophomore first baseman Kyle Manzardo with a .375 batting average, nine runs and 15 hits.
On the mound, sophomore Zane Mills owns a 3-0 record and 0.95 ERA.
Niagara, a team from Lewiston, N.Y., started its season with a 3-1 upset of No. 14 Florida State. The Purple Eagles are 5-4 so far.
“Just like each and every weekend, it’s baseball. We’re going to have to show up, play one pitch at a time — all those cliches,” Green said.
CHANGES FOR FANS — Because of construction along the third-base side of Bailey-Brayton Field, there are some changes for fans this season.
Fans are asked to enter the field from the first-base side this year. The main entrance, ticket booths, concessions and restrooms all will be on that side of the field.
Fans are also asked to park in the Yellow 1 parking lots behind the Indoor Practice Facility (bubble) for weekday games. Parking for weekend games will be free in all lots surrounding Bailey-Brayton Field.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.