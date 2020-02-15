BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Garrett Gouldsmith’s two-out single scored Kyle Manzardo with the go-ahead run Friday, and Washington State’s baseball team gave new coach Brian Green his first victory at the school with a 5-2 win against the Bakersfield Roadrunners at Hardt Field here.
Jack Smith and Jake Meyer each finished two RBI for the Cougars (1-0), who registered their season-opening victory since 2001, also at Bakersfield. Of the Cougars’ four hits in the game, two of them went for doubles.
Jacen Roberson went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI for the Roadrunners (0-1).
Bakersfield got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning, when Roberson led off with his triple to right off Washington State starter Brandon White. Damian Henderson was hit by a pitch, then Kobe Silva followed with a double to left that scored Roberson. After a walk to Tyler Jorgensen, White was able to work out of the jam by getting two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice.
The Cougars took the lead in the third on a two-run, two-out double to left by Smith that scored Nate Swarts and Meyer.
The Roadrunners got the equalizer in the fourth on as Roberson’s one-out single to right scored Angel Saldivar. White was able to get Henderson to strike out swinging but Silva walked to end White’s night. Zane Mills (1-0) came on and struck out Jorgensen to short-circuit that threat.
From there, Mills was lights out. He only allowed a walk and struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings.
In the ninth, Kyle Manzardo led off with a double and Smith walked against Bakersfield reliever Aaron Charles (0-1). Two outs later, Gouldsmith came through with the game-winner. But the Cougars weren’t finished. Tyler Lasch was hit by a pitch and Meyer then singled home Smith and Gouldsmith.
Owen Leonard allowed a hit in the Roadrunners’ ninth but finished it off for his first save.
The two teams will continue their three-game series at 1 p.m. today.
Washington State 002 000 003—5 4 2
CSU Bakersfield 100 100 000—2 8 0
White, Mills (4), Leonard (9) and Meyer; Angelo, Charles (5) and Saldivar.
W—Mills (1-0). L—Charles (0-1). Save—Leonard (1).
WSU hits — Manzardo (2B), Smith, Gouldsmith, Meyer (2B).
Bakersfield hits — Roberson 3 (3B), Henderson, Silva (2B), Picketts, Berkey, Saldivar.