The Washington State baseball team announced its schedule Friday, with six home series set and playing its first 24 games on the road.
The Cougars, who finished the truncated 2020 season 9-7, opens the year with a four-game series at UC Davis from Feb. 19-21, followed by another four-game set at Dixie State from Feb. 25-28. WSU then heads to the west side of Washington for five games against Seattle and a pair of nonconference games against Pac-12 rival Washington before going to Portland in mid-March.
The Cougars open Pac-12 play at Oregon State from March 19-21. Washington State opens the home portion of schedule April 1-3 against Stanford. It also will have home series against Arizona, Oregon and UCLA before wrapping up the regular season May 27-29 against the Huskies. The Cougars also will have home games against Gonzaga, Seattle and Portland.
From April 30 to the end of the regular season, Washington State will play 14 of its final 17 regular-season games at Bailey-Brayton Field.
2021 SCHEDULE
Feb. 19 — at UC Davis; 20 — at UC Davis (2); 21 — at UC Davis; 25 — at Dixie State, 5 p.m.; 26 — at Dixie State, 2 p.m.; 27 — at Dixie State, 1 p.m.; 28 — at Dixie State, 11 a.m.; March 5 — at Seattle; 6 — at Seattle; 7 — at Seattle; 11 — vs. Seattle at Washington; 12 — vs. Seattle at Washington; 12 — at Washington, 7 p.m.; 13 — at Washington, 1 p.m.; 17 — at Portland, 3 p.m.; 19 — at Oregon State*, 5:35 p.m.; 20 — at Oregon State*, 1:35 p.m.; 21 — at Oregon State*, 1:05 p.m.; 23 — at UNLV, 12:05 p.m.; 24 — at UNLV, 12:05 p.m.; 26 — at Arizona State*, 6:35 p.m.*; 27 — at Arizona State*, 6:35 p.m.; 28 — at Arizona State*, 12:35 p.m.; April 1 — Stanford*, 3:05 p.m.; 2 — Stanford*, 2:05 p.m.; 3 — Stanford*, 12:05 p.m.; 7 — at Utah Valley; 9 — at Utah*, 5 p.m.; 10 — at Utah*, 3 p.m.; 11 — at Utah*, noon; 13 — Gonzaga, 3:05 p.m.; 16 — Arizona*, 3:05 p.m.; 17 — Arizona*, 2:05 p.m.; 18 — Arizona*, 12:05 p.m.; 23 — at California*, 6 p.m.; 24 — at California*, 3 p.m.; 25 — at California*, 1 p.m.; 27 — at Gonzaga; 30 — Oregon*, 6:05 p.m.; May 1 — Oregon*, 2:05 p.m.; 2 — Oregon*, 12:05 p.m.; 5 — Seattle, 6:05 p.m.; 7 — UCLA*, 6:05 p.m.; 8 — UCLA*, 2:05 p.m.; 9 — UCLA*, 12:05 p.m.; 11 — Portland, 1:05 p.m.; 14 — at USC*, 6 p.m.; 15 — at USC*, 2 p.m.; 16 — at USC*, 1 p.m.; 21-23 — TBD; 27 — Washington*, 6:05 p.m.; 28 — Washington*, 2:05 p.m.; 29 — Washington*, 1:05 p.m..
* — Pac-12 games
WOMEN’S GOLF
Idaho to play in six events
The Idaho women’s golf team will open the season Feb. 8-9 at the Texas State Invitational, part of a six-tourney schedule that was announced.
The Vandals will compete in the event in Kyle, Texas, then take a month off before playing at the Grand Canyon University Invitational from March 1-2. Also scheduled are trips to Hawaii and two visits to Arizona before the Big Sky Championships from April 19-21 in Molalla, Ore.
2021 SCHEDULE
Feb. 8-9 — Texas State Invitational, Kyle, Texas; March 1-2 — Grand Canyon (Ariz.) University Invitational, Phoenix; 9-10 — Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, Kailua, Hawaii; 20-21 — March Red Rocks Invitational, Sedona, Ariz.; April 5-6 — Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, Maricopa, Ariz.; April 19-21 — Big Sky Championships, Molalla, Ore.