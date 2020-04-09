Washington State’s baseball team had three players receive national recognition on D1Baseball.com for their exploits on the field during the shortened season.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Zane Mills was named the Pac-12’s Breakout Pitcher, senior left-handed pitcher A.J. Block was an honorable mention selection for the Pac-12’s best senior and sophomore infielder Kyle Manzardo was an honorable mention pick for the Pac-12’s breakout hitter honor.
Mills led WSU with a 3-0 record, tied for third in the Pac-12 in wins, was fourth in strikeouts (32) and innings (25), seventh in batting average against (.174) and 10th in ERA (1.44). He opened the season coming out of the bullpen with eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 no-hit innings at CSU Bakersfield, earned the win with seven strikeouts in seven innings at Hawaii, struck out 10 and did not allow an earned run in 7 2/3 innings against Rutgers and struck out seven in six innings against Niagara.
Block was named the conference’s second-best senior after going 2-1 in four starts with a 3.25 ERA and led the league with 27 2/3 innings and tied for second in strikeouts (34). He struck out 10 in a career-high eight innings at Hawaii, struck out 10 and allowed just one run in six innings against Rutgers and added 10 more strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings against Niagara. Block closed the year recording 10 strikeouts in each of his final three starts, the first Coug to do so in the past 33-plus seasons.
Manzardo was named the league’s second-best breakout hitter after hitting .435 with seven doubles, three homers and 14 RBI. The sophomore led the Pac-12 in hits (27), tied for first in doubles (7), was second in batting average (.435) and was fourth in slugging (.694) and runs scored (21). Manzardo finished the season with a hit in all 16 games including five consecutive multiple-hit games and was the Pac-12 Player of the Week after the series sweep against Niagara.