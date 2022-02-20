HONOLULU — Washington State's baseball team is 2-for-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer on the young season.
Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell's second-inning single produced the go-ahead run, and the Cougars kept Hawaii at bay in a 4-2 victory against the Rainbow Warriors that ended early today at Les Murakami Stadium.
Washington State (2-0) managed just seven hits in the game, but it was more than the four Hawaii (0-2) dished out. Each team had one extra-base hit, and the Cougars wound up leaving 10 men on base in comparison to the Warriors' seven.
But Washington State managed just enough offense in the early, middle and late innings to survive.
The lone hitter in the game to have multiple hits was Hawaii's Matt Wong, and he went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
The Cougars got things going in the first. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden led off with a walk. An out later, senior right fielder Collin Montez sacrificed him to second, and then Kolden scored on senior left fielder Justin Van De Brake's single to left on a full count.
Washington State went ahead 2-0 in the second. Sophomore Bryce Matthews singled, and junior first baseman Jacob McKeon followed with one of his two walks. An out later, Russell singled hom Matthews.
Hawaii got one of the two runs back in their half of the inning as Wong would score on a balk by sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (1-0).
But McMillan didn't face much trouble after that. He allowed three hits, two walks and two runs, one earned in five-plus innings. He struck out six.
The Cougars found two-out lightning in the fifth. Sophomore center fielder Hylan Hall singled to force a pitching change. But Tai Atkins, who replaced starter Andy Archer (0-1), threw one in the dirt for a passed ball that advanced Hall to second, and Montez followed with a single to put Washington State up 3-1.
The Warriors got that run back in their half of the sixth. Scotty Scott led off with a single, and coach Brian Green replaced McMillan with sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo. Scott moved into scoring position on passed ball and he went to third on a one-out wild pitch. An out later, Wong walked and Grillo was replaced by junior left-hander Matt Erickson. Erickson then uncorked a wild pitch of his own, allowing Scott to score to make it 3-2.
But the Cougars put up another insurance run, this time in the eighth. Senior third baseman Jack Smith singled to right. An out later, McKeon doubled him home.
Hawaii got a runner to third base with two out in the ninth, but junior right-hander Caden Kaelber struck out Aaron Ujimori to end it and pick up his first save.
The two teams meet again at 3:05 p.m. today.
Washington State 110 010 010—4 7 0
Hawaii 010 001 000—2 3 0
McMillan, Grillo (6), Erickson (6), Liss (7), Kaelber (8) and Meyer; Archer, Atkins (5), Whipple (6), Harrison (7), Ichimura (9) and Cardinez, Duarte (7). W—McMillian. L—Archer. S—Kaelber.