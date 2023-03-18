WSU baseball wins series opener vs. Oregon

WSU Athletics Washington State sophomore catcher Will Cresswell celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning of Sunday's game at UC San Diego in the Tony Gwynn Classic.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — All three facets of the game came together for the Washington State baseball team Friday. It’s a continuation of what has been the Cougars’ best start to a season in more than a decade.

Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon and sophomore catcher Will Cresswell each hit home runs as 20th-ranked Washington State poured it on in a 7-1 Pac-12 Conference victory against Oregon before 1,183 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.

“They competed really well,” Cougars coach Brian Green said. “It was a lengthy lineup today. You’re going to strike out on Friday nights, but it’s just so critical that you go in there with an approach and you stick to it. I thought our guys did a good job with their approach.”

Recommended for you