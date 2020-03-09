BASEBALL
Collin Montez’s three-run home run got Washington State’s baseball team going, and Kyle Manzardo finished his huge weekend with a homer as the Cougars finished a four-game sweep of the Niagara Purple Eagles 15-2 on Sunday in a nonconference contest at Bailey-Brayton Field.
It was the first sweep by Washington State (9-6) since it completed a 3-0 series win March 3-5, 2017, of Stephen F. Austin. The Cougars, who have won seven of their past eight games, are three games above .500 for the first time since that 2017 season, when they finished 24-29.
Montez finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBI. Manzardo, who has hit safely in all 15 games so far for Washington State, went 2-for-3 with two RBI and five runs scored. Justin Van De Brake also was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jake Meyer had two hits and two RBI as the Cougars had 12 hits and also took advantage of eight walks by Niagara (5-8) pitching, as well as three errors and two hit batsmen.
That was plenty of cushion for Bryce Moyle (1-0), who picked up the victory despite going just four innings in his start. He allowed seven hits and two runs, both earned, while striking ourt five.
Spencer Marcus led the Purple Eagles offensively by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Yohn Zapata-Baez (0-1) took the loss, allowing four hits, three walks and four runs, all earned, in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.
Montez’s one-out shot in the first put the Cougars in front. The Purple Eagles trimmed the gap by scoring single runs in the second and fourth innings, but Washington State increased its lead to 6-2 in its half of the fourth thanks to Montez’s two-run single and Van De Brake’s sacrifice fly.
After tallying a single run in the fifth, the Cougars got more insurance with three runs in the sixth and seventh innings, with Manzardo putting the final touches with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Washington State will host Gonzaga at home at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Niagara 010 100 000—2 7 3
WSU 300 313 32x—15 12 1
Zapata-Baez, Smyth (4), Parranto (6), Theal (7) and Zaremba; Moyle, Barlson (5), Rosenkrantz (7), Thomas (9) and Meyer. W—Moyle (1-0). L—Zapata-Baez (0-1).
Niagara hits — Marcus 2 (2B), Serrano, Gabriele, Tucker, Zaremba, Brisson.
WSU hits — Manzardo 2 (HR), Montez 2 (HR), Van De Brake 2, Meyer 2, Hill (2B), Flynn (2B), Gouldsmith, Kolden.
Washington State 10, Niagara 4
Senior left-hander A.J. Block struck out 10 for a third consecutive start and Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 14 games as the Cougars tallied 12 hits to beat the Purple Eagles at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday.
The start of the game was pushed back three hours after inclement conditions in the morning.
Manzardo and Jack Smith each collected four hits and scored three times for WSU (8-6), which is two games above .500 for the first time since the 2017 season. It was Manzardo’s third and Smith’s first career four-hit game.
Smith and Tyler Lasch each drove in two runs in support of Block (2-1), who matched a career-high in strikeouts and allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched. The win was the Cougs’ third straight against the Purple Eagles (5-7).
Cougar reliever Brody Barnum worked the final 2 1/3 innings to close things out.
Matthew Wiggins (0-2) was tagged with the loss for Niagara. He allowed three hits, two walks and three runs, one earned, in 1 1/3 innings.
Niagara 000 100 300— 4 10 6
WSU 300 021 13x—10 12 0
Wiggins, Hospital (2), Prospero (5), Cameron (8) and Tevlin; Block, Barnum (7) and Lasch. W—Block (2-1). L—Wiggins (0-2).
Niagara hits — Dawson Bailey 2 (2B), Michael Gabriele 2, Spencer Marcus (2B), Cole O’Connor, Peter Battaglia, Cole Tucker, Cole Marty, Mike Brisson.
WSU hits — Jack Smith 4, Kyle Manzardo 4 (2B), Brady Hill, Tyler Lasch, Kodie Kolden, Gianni Tomasi.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UI’s Klinker takes home honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior Natalie Klinker was named the Big Sky women’s basketball player of the week, the conference office announced.
Klinker averaged 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds and also had two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in two wins last week as the Vandals clinched the second seed in the Big Sky tournament that begins today.
The post had 15 points and 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive end that resulted in six second-chance points, as Idaho beat Idaho State 61-50 in the regular-season finale Friday.
The Vandals have a first-round bye and will take on the winner of the Portland State-Eastern Washington game in a quarterfinal-round matchup at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
FOOTBALL
Cougars sign defensive tackle
Washington State announced an addition to its 2020 football recruiting class, defensive tackle Amir Mujahid of Laney College in Oakland, Calif.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder collected 36 tackles, including 7½ for loss, as a sophomore last season.
He played for Berkeley (Calif.) High School, where he tallied 34 tackles as a senior. He’ll be a junior this year, with a redshirt season available.