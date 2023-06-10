WSU Board of Regents approves $1.4 million transfer

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun outlined the school’s return-to-play plan during a videoconference Thursday.

 Courtesy of WSU Athletics

The Washington State University Board of Regents approved on Friday a transfer of $1.4 million to cover an athletics deficit caused by Pac-12 woes and failures to identify cost overruns, while acknowledging that bigger questions about the future of sports on the Palouse remain.

The university’s administration clarified to the 11-member board that transferred money would not come from tuition or state funds, but instead interest earnings that WSU had on hand.

“People can say, I don’t like the decision,” WSU President Kirk Schulz told the board, who asked pointed questions of him, Athletics Director Pat Chun and members of the university’s Finance and Administration department at a meeting in Pullman on Friday morning. “But nobody’s going to say that this isn’t an appropriate use of the dollars.”

