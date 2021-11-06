WSU cagers are hoping to continue their ascent

It didn’t take long for the Washington State men’s basketball team to go from Pac-12 cellar dweller to potential NCAA tournament dark horse under third-year coach Kyle Smith.
The Cougars have made major strides in each of their first two years under Smith, earning their first winning season last year since 2011-12.
Five players who started at least 10 games return for WSU, which went 14-13 a year ago.
WSU opens its season at noon Tuesday (Pac-12 Network) against Alcorn State at Beasley Coliseum.
Hoops experts from ESPN, CBS and the Pac-12 Network have mentioned WSU as a possible March Madness team, but Smith said he’s trying to keep the expectations in check.
“We haven’t done anything yet, but a lot of people are telling us we’re good, so how do you deal with that?” Smith said. “I feel like our talent is there, and we say all the time, ‘hard work can be talentless, talent is working hard.’ And we’re working hard, it’s just a process.”
The Cougars have built their name with solid defense — a key component of Smith’s “nerdball” style of coaching — that has the potential to be among the best in the conference.
WSU finished third in the Pac-12 last season in scoring defense (67.4 ppg), second in field-goal percentage defense (.415) and second in defensive rebounds per game (26.8).
“I think we can be good defensively,” Smith said. “I think that’s going to be our signature.”
Versatile guard Noah Williams is WSU’s top returner. At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Williams can play as a bigger point guard or a smaller small forward. He’s the team’s top returning scorer (14.1 points per game) and a steady defender (42 steals).
Williams ran into some trouble in the offseason after a reported altercation with a bouncer at a Pullman bar, but he has since returned to the team and is expected to play in the opener.
“Noah’s back with us, he’s practicing and a full 100-percent go,” Smith said.
Williams and forward Efe Abogidi (6-10, 225) were the only two Cougars to start all 27 games last season. Abogidi, a sophomore from Nigeria, tallied 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Abogidi was one of five WSU freshmen to play extensively a year ago.
A couple of the others who contributed significantly were 6-10 center Dishon Jackson, who Smith said is “a low post guy we can kind of play through more,” and 6-8 forward Andrej Jakimovski, a great passer and another versatile playmaker.
Jakimovski, a former four-star recruit, decided in the offseason to test the transfer waters before eventually coming back to the Cougs. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, while Jackson had 7.2 and 4.3, respectively.
The biggest question early on for a deep Cougar group is how it’ll replace its biggest star, Isaac Bonton. The flashy guard graduated and took his 17.7 points per game overseas to play professionally in Lithuania.
Smith added a couple of transfer guards in junior Tyrell Roberts (UC San Diego) and senior Michael Flowers (South Alabama) to help fill the void.
“They’re both kind of combo guards who can run it,” Smith said. “I feel like Mike and Ty are the most experienced, a little older. Really good work ethic and good leaders.”
The Pac-12 sent five teams to the Big Dance in the spring and three of those were teams WSU defeated — Oregon State, Oregon and No. 24 UCLA.
Abogidi said seeing No. 1 seed Gonzaga edge out the Bruins 93-90 in the Final Four was a morale booster for a Wazzu team that beat UCLA 81-73 in Pullman in the regular season.
“Watching that game (between) UCLA and Gonzaga, I was really happy with the way they played because I realized playing against guys like that (who) made it so far in the NCAA tournament is actually a confidence booster,” he said. “It makes me want to be like, ‘OK, we have the ability to be the team we actually want to be.’ ”
