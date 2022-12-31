WSU can’t complete comeback vs. Utah

 Young Kwak

PULLMAN — Playing without its best player and trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half Friday didn’t deter the Washington State women’s basketball team against No. 11 Utah.

The undefeated Utes, however, had plans against allowing the storybook comeback to come to fruition and held on for a 71-66 victory at Beasley Coliseum after the Cougars tied it at 62, 64 and 66 late in the fourth.

It was a wild hoops day for a WSU team without the Pac-12’s leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker for personal reasons.

