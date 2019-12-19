JUSTIN ANDERSON, cornerback, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Atherton High, East Palo Alto, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … also played quarterback as junior.
MOON ASHBY, rush linebacker, 6-4, 200, Valley Christian High, San Jose, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … 10 tackles for loss as senior.
MARSHAWN BUCHANAN, running back, 6-0, 180, Adelanto High, Victorville, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … rushed for 779 yards and 15 touchdowns as senior.
JAYDEN DE LAURA, quarterback, 6-1, 190, St. Louis High, Honolulu … four stars by Rivals and three stars by ESPN and 247Sports … passed 228-for-319 for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns as senior, also rushed for 345 yards and eight touchdowns.
HUNTER ESCORCIA, safety, 6-2, 180, Vista Murrieta High, Murrieta, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … ran 14.54 in 110 hurdles as junior.
MARQUISE FREEMAN, rush linebacker, 6-3, 195, Cocoa (Fla.) … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports … No. 75 DE in country by 247Sports
JOEY HOBERT, receiver, 5-11, 180, San Juan Hills High, Ladera Ranch, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … 1,924 all-purpose yards as senior, plus 105 tackles … No. 95 receiver in country by Rivals.
NATHANIEL JAMES, defensive lineman, 6-0, 260, Avon (Ind.) High … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … No. 7 prospect in Indiana by ESPN.
DEVIN KYLANY, offensive lineman, 6-5, 290, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … missed most of senior season with injury.
JACKSON LATAIMUA, safety, 6-2, 200, Serra High, San Bruno, Calif. … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports … made 31 tackles as senior.
JUSTIN LOHRENZ, defensive lineman, 6-4, 240, Columbine High, Littleton, Colo. … three stars by 247Sports … 17 sacks as a senior.
GABRIEL LOPEZ, defensive end, 6-3, 240, Desert Pines High, Las Vegas … three stars by 247Sports and Rivals … No. 12 prospect in Nevada by 247.
DYLAN MAYGINNES, offensive lineman, 6-5, 290, Hamilton High, Chandler, Ariz. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … second-team all-state … brother of Cougars OL Hunter Mayginnes.
JAMES McNORTON, offensive lineman, 6-5, 275, Liberty High, Brentwood, Calif. … three stars by 247Sports and Rivals.
CEDRIC PELLUM, receiver, 6-1, 180, James Madison High, Dallas … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … caught 31 passes for 545 yards as senior.
JULIAN RIPLEY, offensive lineman, 6-6, 260, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
KEYSHAWN SMITH, receiver, 6-1, 170, Lincoln High, San Diego … three stars by 247Sports and Rivals … caught 46 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns as senior.
RODRICK TIALAVEA, offensive lineman, 6-5, 315, Highland High, West Valley City, Utah … three stars by 247Sports … No. 10 prospect in Utah by 247.