Following the cue of a few other universities in recent weeks, Washington State announced Monday that its two highest-paid coaches, its president and its athletic director will undergo voluntary 5-percent salary reductions in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Football coach Nick Rolovich, men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith and athletic director Pat Chun have decided to match the temporary salary cut that president Kirk Schulz told staff last week he had imposed on himself, Chun said in a teleconference Monday.
In addition, all WSU coaches, as well as Schulz and Chun, will forgo bonuses and incentives, and a freeze has been placed on the price of season tickets and student sports passes.
All the cuts extend through the 2020-21 school year.
The moves are in response to significant and still unpredicable shortfalls in revenue because of the coronavirus. Spring sports seasons were canceled across the nation and the fate of the always-lucrative football season this fall is uncertain.
“The NCAA has already announced that it will have a reduction in its (financial) distribution,” Chun said. “There’s a potential the Pac-12 distribution will compound that impact.”
Adding to schools’ scholarship costs was the recent NCAA decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to 2020 seniors in spring sports. Washington State expects almost half its seniors in those sports to return next year, Chun said, and it anticipates a $300,000 rise in athletic grant-in-aid costs.
The financial pressures are especially harsh for schools like WSU that are trying to mitigate debt. As of last summer, the school expected its annual budget to reach a break-even point by 2023 but its overall deficit to reach $103 million the year before that.
“As the most fiscally efficient athletic department in the nation, revenue reductions and added expenditures such as these are very significant,” Chun said in a written statement. “We’re in the process of defining cost-containment measures for the current and upcoming years. Rest assured, all WSU coaches and staff members are committed to our student-athletes and furthering the mission of our great institution.”
Not all schools that have announced recent salary reductions have termed them “voluntary,” but Chun said that’s the case at WSU. Schulz revealed his salary cut at an adminstrative staff meeting last week, said Chun, who later decided to follow suit. So did Rolovich and Smith, with no hestitation, the AD said.
“Once I talked to Kirk and once we talked through the why and the what,” he said, “the great thing with not only Nick and Kyle but with all of our coaches, the discussion shifts right away: ‘What can we do to serve and what can we do to help?’ All of our coaches know what’s at stake here, and all of our coaches want to contribute to the greater good.”
Rolovich was hired in January and has yet to coach a game for the Cougars. Smith recently completed his first season with the school.
With much of the country immobilized by a pandemic whose arc is difficult to project, Chun said schools are seeking cost-cutting measures without knowing how many will be necessary.
“It’s a moving target on where we need to get to,” he said. “We just know that wherever that target lands, we need to be within striking distance to it.”
A number of schools have announced virus-related salary reductions, some as high as 20 percent. Iowa State became the first school to make a salary-cutting move two weeks ago, and Louisville and Wyoming are among those that followed. Eastern Washington football coach Aaron Best said last week he had volunteered for a 10-percent salary cut.
Among the topics broached in Chun’s wide-ranging written statement was the death last month of football player Bryce Beekman. Foul play and suicide have been ruled out, but the cause of death has yet to determined.
“Two weeks ago, Coach Rolovich and I were able to meet with Julie, Bryce’s mother, in Pullman,” Chun said. “Julie displayed an incredible amount of strength and courage in her visit to WSU. We ask that all Cougs keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
